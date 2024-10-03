Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival’s Baltic Event Co-Production Market has selected 14 feature projects for its 2024 edition.

Titles include Anastasiya Gruba’s debut Women Suicide Season, a co-production between Ukraine through Oleksandra Kostina’s Bosonfilms and Germany. The film centres on a man who escapes from his mother to a hermit’s life in a trailer; only for his loneliness to be interrupted by suicidal women who are drowning nearby.

Women Suicide Season has participated in numerous labs and development workshops, including the Marche du Film’s Pop Up Film Residency and Global Media Makers LA Residency. Kostina’s debut film as producer Pamfir debuted in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes 2022.

Women Suicide Season is one of five titles hailing from Germany, this year’s Focus country at Tallinn. Other selections include Eliza Petkova’s Germany-Bulgaria co-production The Worker, about a Roma man keeping up the appearance of a successful life in Germany in the eyes of his family.

Nordic countries are represented by films including Anton Kallrot’s Sweden-Norway satire Push The Button; while the Baltic states are behind films including Ivan Tymchenko’s Ukraine-Estonia-Sweden co-production English Lesson.

The 14 projects will be presented to industry attendees from November 20-22. This year’s selection includes features aimed at young people and children, for the first time.

A jury of Logical Pictures’ Celine Dornier, Playtime’s Paul de Beco and Eurimages’ Elena Chandrinou will award the €20,000 Eurimages Co-Production Development Award for Best project. A Producers Network Prize for promising young producers will also be awarded.

The Market is part of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, which runs from November 15-22. Tallinn Black Nights takes place from November 8-24.

Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2024 projects

Amy – Great Adventures on Little Paws! (Ger) dir-prod. Yann Sochaczewski, Altayfilm

Container (Est-Nor) dir. Arun Tamm; prod. Madis Tuur, Munchhausen Films

English Lesson (Ukr-Est-Swe) dir. Ivan Tymchenko, Svitlofor Film

Flood (Lith) dir. Jorune Greiciute, prod. Rutua Petronyte, Smart Casual

Little Mr Sandman (Fin-Est-Swe) dir. Heikki Kujanpaa; prods. Klaus Heydemann, Madis Tuur, Inland Film Company Oy

My Happy Family (Tur-Fr) dir. Alkim Ozmen; prod. Olena Yershova, Merakli Hayalperver

Norden (Bel-Nor) dir. Eva Cools; prod. Maarten D’Hollander, Krater Films

Push The Button (Swe-Nor) dir. Anton Kallrot; prod. Ylva Olaison, Ogat Film

Ruki’s First Summer (Ger-Tun) dir. Frederique Veith; prod. Philipp Goeserm, Schiwago Film

Save Our Souls (Ger) dir. Jonas Steinacker; prod. Simon Pilarski, Lichtschloss Filmproduktion

The Last Meal (Lat-Slovenia) dir. Elza Gauja; prod. Uldis Cekulis, VFS films

The Worker (Ger-Bul) dir. Eliza Petkova; prods. Nicolas Kronauer, Karsten Stoter, Fourmat Film

When A Tree Falls in the Forest (Bul-N Mac) dir. Kamen Kolarov; prods. Decho Taralezhkov, Kalin Kalinov, Invictus

Women Suicide Season (Ukr-Ger) dir. Anastasiya Gruba; prod. Oleksandra Kostina, Bosonfilms