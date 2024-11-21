Production has wrapped on the Ibiza shoot of Rise Of The Footsoldier: Ibiza, with new cast members The Football Factory’s Tamer Hassan and Green Street’s Leo Gregory. Further filming will take place from January 2025 in Guildford, London and Essex.

Screen can exclusively reveal the film’s first-look images.

The feature is the sequel to 2023’s Rise Of The Footsoldier: Vengeance, and the seventh instalment in the franchise. Craig Fairbass is back in the leading role of notorious criminal Pat Tate, with Nick Nevern returning to direct, which marks his third time directing in the Footsolider franchise.

Further cast includes Jamie Foreman, Ross McCall, Jana Perez and Vanessa Bauer, a professional figure skater on ITV show Dancing On Ice, who makes her acting debut.

Andrew Loveday of UK sales and production outfit Carnaby International is producing. Carnaby also handles world sales on the film. The screenplay is co-written by Nevern and Loveday.

There have been seven films to-date in the popular cult crime series across the past 17 years, with a further three in the pipeline, and plans also afoot for a TV series.

Set in 1994, Rise Of The Footsoldier: Ibiza opens with Tate heading to the Spanish island to track down the villains responsible for his friend grizzly murder. He becomes entangled with ruthless international criminals and arms dealers, led by Colonel Sullivan, played by Hassan and his right-hand man and enforcer, Captain Sergio, played by Gregory.

“Rise Of The Footsoldier: Ibiza is hands down our most ambitious and cinematic picture ever. Ibiza provides the perfect backdrop for breathtaking cinematography and, working alongside our talented team, we’ve gone all out for the action scenes and stunts,” said Loveday, who promises more of the “visceral violence and brutality our fans love”.