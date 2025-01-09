New features from Tatiana Huezo, Kirsten Tan and Stephan Komandarev are among the 35 projects selected for the 2025 Berlinale Co-Production Market.

The 35 projects hail from 27 countries, and will participate in the market to find financing and production partners. The Berlinale has also programmed its Forum Special and Forum Expanded strands.

Salvadoran-Mexican filmmaker Huezo will participate with her new project Galerna, produced by Mexico’s Pimienta Films. Huezo’s first fiction feature Prayers For The Stolen won a special mention in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2021, and was Mexico’s entry for the international feature Oscar.

Singaporean director Tan participates with Crocodile Rock, a co-production between Singapore’s Momo Film Co. and the US’ 10minuteslater Films. The film will explore the underground lesbian club culture of 1990s Singapore; it was presented at the Busan Asian Project Market last year. Tan’s debut feature Pop Aye won awards at Sundance, Rotterdam and Zurich in 2017.

Bulgarian filmmaker Komandarev takes part in the ‘Berlinale Directors’ strand of the market, with The Block Universe. Komandarev has previously directed 11 features, most recently Blaga’s Lessons, which won the Crystal Globe for best film at Karlovy Vary in 2023.

19 of the 35 projects are directed by women, with 351 total submissions for this year’s market. The 22nd Co-Production Market will run from February 15-19, at the Octogon in Leipziger Platz. Cash prizes include a new €5,000 Gen Z audience award.

“The industry currently talks a lot about audience development and how to reconnect with the younger generations,” said Tanja Meissner, director of Berlinale Pro which runs the market, of the new award. “To me the logical next step is to involve not only (co)producers but also representatives of the target audience in the creative process of film conception. Intergenerational exchange is crucial in order to validate our events through fresh perspectives and to keep the future of our co-production market vibrant and culturally relevant”.

Previous festival titles to come through the market include Golden Bear winners Alcarràs and Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, and last year’s competition entry My Favourite Cake.

Forum titles

The theme for the Forum Special this year is ‘Open Wounds, Open Words’, with a selection of films that focuses on ‘the younger generation and the impact of norms, inequality and injustice’, according to the festival.

Six world premieres are among the eight Special titles, including Vibeke Lokkeberg’s The Long Road To The Director’s Chair, a documentary featuring Lokkerberg’s previously-lost footage of the 1973 First International Women’s Film Seminar.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Forum Expanded section features 24 works from 21 countries, including both films and video art installations. Titles include Alternative Monument For Germany, which has the German title Alternatives Dnekmal fur Deutschland [ADfD] - an augmented reality installation commemorating migration from queer, feminist and migrant perspectives. Last year’s Berlinale drew controversy due to the invitation of members of the right-wing Alternative for Germany [Alternatives fur Deutschland, AfD] political party to the opening ceremony, with the invitations ultimately rescinded.

Berlinale Co-Production Market Project Selection 2025

Konbini (Sp) dir Pedro Collantes; prod. Aquí y Allí Films

Holiday (Fr) dir. Wissam Charaf; prod. Aurora Films

The Funeral (Braz) dir Carolina Markowicz; prod. Biônica Filmes

30 Days of Summer (Ukr) dir. Anastasiia Solonevych; prod. Bosonfilm

Ibicaba - Visions of Paradise (Switz) dir. Andrea Štaka; prods. Cinédokké & Okofilm Productions

Suffering Is Optional (Can) dir. Zarrar Kahn; prods. CityLights Media & LBG Films

Happy Days (Neth) dir. Floor van der Meulen; prod. Keplerfilm

Girl, Don’t Play (Fr-Sp) dir. Ainhoa Rodríguez; prods. Les films du Worso, Tentación Cabiria

Crocodile Rock (Sing-US) dir. Kirsten Tan; prods. Momo Film Co., 10minuteslater Films

Men and Days (Sp) dir. Arnau Vilaró; prod. Nanouk Films

A Place in the World (Ger) dir. Ayşe Polat; NiKo Film

Galerna (Mex) dir. Tatiana Huezo; prod. Pimienta Films

Keep Her Quiet (Ger) dir. Franz Böhm; prod. Schubert

A Few Miles South (Ire-Pol) dir. Ben Pearce; prods. Stop Gap Films, New Europe Productions

The Earth Is Flat – I Flew Around and Saw It (Ukr) dir. Maksym Nakonechnyi; prod. Tabor

Lende (Fr) dir. Katy Lena Ndiaye; prod. Tact Production

The Magic Hour (Rom) dir. Radu Muntean; prod. Tangaj Production

Dreamgirl (Tur) dir. Kaan Müjdeci; prods. Tato Film, Asteros Film

You Crazy Thing (Fin) dir. Miia Tervo; prod. Yellow Film & TV

Berlinale Directors projects:

The Block Universe (Bul-Ger) dir. Stephan Komandarev; prods. Argo Film, 42Film

Daemon (Chile) dir. Valeria Hofmann; prod. Máquina

The Inverted Well (Ger) dir. Narges Kalhor; prod. Michael Kalb Filmproduktion

World Cinema Market project

I’m Coming For You (Cam-Ger) dir. Cyrielle Raingou; prods. Je Capture Ma Réalité, Seera Films

Rotterdam-Berlinale Express

Meat (Ire) dir. Rioghnach Ni Ghrioghair; prod. Fantastic Films

Four Seasons In Java (Indonesia) dir. Kamila Andini; prod. Forka Films

Talent Project Market

The Illusions (Arg) dir. Ingrid Pokropek; prod. Ivan Moscovich for 36 Caballos

The Sun Sees Everything (Leb) dir. Wissam Tanios; prod. Christian Eid for Abbout Productions

March 14th (Sp) dir. Alberto Gross Molo; prod. Laura Egidos Plaja for Contraria Media

All That We Could Be (Fr) dir. Rohena Gera; prod. Alice Bloch for Marianne Productions

Death in Torrevieja (Sp) dir. Adriana Arratia; prods. Araceli Isaac Delso for Nakamura Films, Maqueta Films

Sentimental Fail Club (Austria) dir. Jasmin Baumgartner; prod. Dominic Spitaler for Ostblok

Hum (US-Phi) dir. Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan; prod. Hannah Schierbeek for Prima Materia Pictures

Sentinel (Phi) dir. Carl Joseph E. Papa; prod. Geo Lomuntad for Project 8 Projects

The Serpent (Braz) dir. Diogo Hayashi; prod. Julia Alves for Quarta-feira Filmes

A Certain Type (Nor) dir. Christoffer Lossius; prod. Louise Beyer for Skala

Company Matching Programme:

Cinema Inutile, US-Jap

Fünferfilm, Ger

KawanKawan Media, Indonesia

Lava Films, Pol

Yetu (Un)limited, Sen-Nigeria-Ken-Gha

Forum Special

The Lie (FDR) [1987] dir. Katrin Seybold

Fruit Farm (Ger-China) dir. Nana Xu

Iracema (Braz-FDR) [1975] dirs. Jorge Bodanzky, Orlando Senna

The Long Road to The Director’s Chair (Nor) dir. Vibeke Lokkeberg

My Armenian Phantoms (Fr-Arm) dir. Tamara Stepanyan

Nudity (Uz-Fr) dir. Sabina Bakaeva

Scars of a Putsch (Austria-Bel) dir. Nathalie Borgers

Inner Blooming Springs (Geo) dir. Tiku Kobiashvili

Forum Expanded