The Berlinale has disinvited representatives from Germany’s far-right Alternative fur Deutschland (AfD) party from attending the festival’s opening ceremony on Thursday, February 15.

The festival sent out an email announcing its decision on Thursday afternoon (February 8), also posting a statement to social media.

“Over the past few days, there has been an intense discussion in the cultural sector, in the press and on social media as well as within the Berlinale team about the invitations of AfD politicians, a right-wing extremist party, to the Opening of the Berlinale. Today, the directors of the Berlinale have decided to disinvite the five previously invited AfD politicians,” read the email.

Quotes attributed to Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian read, “Especially in light of the revelations that have been made in recent weeks about explicitly anti-democratic positions and individual politicians of the AfD, it is important for us - as the Berlinale and as a team - to take an unequivocal stand in favour of an open democracy.”

The email has been re-published in full below.

The rescindment follows several days of criticism of the festival for inviting the far-right politicians. The festival’s initial response had been that the elected representatives were invited as part of federal government and Berlin Senate quotas.

An open letter had been signed by over 200 industry professionals expressing outrage at the invitations; the letter stated “We find this to be incompatible with the festival’s commitment to being a place of “empathy, awareness, and understanding,” referencing a phrase used at the Berlinale’s January 19 press conference.

On Sunday, February 4 the festival said it would write to the AfD to discuss the invitations.

The festival will open with Tim Mielants’ Irish-Belgian co-production Small Thing Like These starring Cillian Murphy.