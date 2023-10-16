Worldwide box office Oct 13-15

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) 3-day (int’l) Territories 1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (various) $128m $128m $32m $32m 95 2. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) $31.5m $126.4m $24.5m $76.5m 68 3. Exorcist: The Believer (Universal) $26.9m $85m $15.9m $40m 79 4. Under The Light (various) $13.4m $150.1m $13.4m $150.1m 2 5. The Creator (Disney) $10.2m $79.1m $5.9m $46.7m 51 6. The Volunteers: To The War (various) $9.5m $85.9m $9.5m $85.9m 2 7. Saw X (Lionsgate) $9.2m $71.3m $3.5m $29.9m 57 8. The Ex-Files 4: The Marriage Plan (various) $8.8m $114.5m $8.8m $114.5m 6 9. Moscow Mission (various) $8.5m $69.7m $8.5m $69.7m 6 10. The Equalizer 3 (Sony) $6.6m $176.7m $5.7m $86.1m 58

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ powered by North America numbers

The opening salvo for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has delivered a phenomenal result in North America, albeit slightly behind some of the sky-high forecasts, as well as an impressive one overseas.

The Eras Tour debuted with an estimated $96.0m for North America – easily breaking the record for the concert film genre. In international markets, with 94 territories released so far, the estimated number is $32.0m.

Those numbers combine to deliver a $128.0m global opening – far surpassing the previous record held by Michael Jackson: This Is It, which debuted with $74.3m worldwide in 2009. (These comparisons are not adjusted for inflation.)

Trafalgar handles the vast majority of international markets, with Cineplex releasing in Canada, and Cinepolis in Mexico and Central America. Trafalgar has yet to provide individual box office numbers for top territories, but it’s been revealed that The Eras Tour topped the box office in major markets UK/Ireland, Australia, Germany, Mexico and Philippines.

With an estimated $13.1m in Imax, the format achieved a 10.2% market share, and the film set a record Imax opening for a musical act film (concert or documentary).

In markets so far released, it might be imagined that the film has now significantly exploited its primary audience of dedicated Taylor Swift fans, who will have wanted to see the film on opening weekend. However, continued success may be delivered by repeat business, if Swifties come back for second and third helpings.

The lengthy 169-minute run time effectively knocks out both evening showtimes in any screen where the film plays – hence the premium ticket price venues are charging. Anecdotally, concession sales have been strong, with fans seeking to make an occasion of their cinema visit.

There are still territories yet to release for The Eras Tour, which on November 3 arrives in Brazil, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, with further additions to be announced.

‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ adds $32m – hits $126m

New openings in several key markets helped push Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie to a strong third session at the global box office, staying firm in second place while the previous weekend’s chart topper The Exorcist: Believer slipped to third.

France opened with an estimated $4.5m, and UK/Ireland with $4.2m – the latter boosted by two weekends of previews play. Poland delivered a robust $2.4m, while Spain began with $1.9m.

Overall, international took an estimated $24.5m across 67 markets so far released (down 24% in holdover territories), and North America added $7.0m (down 38%). The international cumulative total is $76.5m, which adds to $49.9m for North America to deliver a global $126.4m.

In cumulative totals, China leads for international, with $14.9m. Next come Germany ($6.9m), Mexico ($5.7m) and Australia ($4.6m).

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is already 88% of the way to reaching the $144.3m total achieved by 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie. There were earlier films spun off from Canadian animated TV series Paw Patrol – such as 2019’s 66-minute-long Ready, Race, Rescue! – but these were relatively modest productions that received a patchy release globally. The film franchise began in earnest in 2021 with Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Markets yet to open The Mighty Movie include Sweden on October 27 and Japan on December 15.

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ hits $85m total

Universal and Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer was boosted at the weekend by openings in France, Brazil and other markets, while declining 45% in international holdover markets. In North America, the drop was a steeper 58%.

The numbers translate into an estimated $11.0m in North America at the weekend, and $15.9m for international, combining to deliver a $26.9m second session – and third place in the weekend global chart. Total after two weekends of play is $44.9m in North America, $40.0m for international, and $85.0m worldwide.

France opened with an estimated $1.7m – not far below the opening number of Universal/Blumhouse’s Halloween reboot. Brazil began with an estimated $1.5m including previews, above Halloween, and the second-biggest opening for a Blumhouse title, behind only M3GAN.

David Gordon Green, who directed the Halloween reboot trilogy, also directs The Exorcist: Believer. Two more Exorcist films are planned, repeating the Halloween trilogy gameplan.

In cumulative totals, Mexico leads the international pack with $6.8m, ahead of UK/Ireland ($4.3m), Spain ($2.5m) and Italy ($2.4m).

Among key markets yet to release, South Korea welcomes the film this Wednesday (October 18), with Japan to follow on December 1.