The Coven has boarded Patricia Heaton-led horror The Beldham from Wicked Myth Films and heads to Cannes with worldwide sales rights.

Angela Gulner’s feature debut follows single mother Harper played by Katie Parker (The Fall Of The House Of Usher) who moves in with her own mother (Heaton) to renovate a fading suburban farmhouse.

Before long, Harper finds herself haunted by a threatening presence that seems to desire her infant child. Inspired by folklore about the Beldham, an old hag that feeds on the souls of the young, the film blurs the lines between myth and the true horrors of our everyday lives and realities.

Heaton is renowned for her television roles Everyone Loves Raymond and The Middle. The cast includes Corbin Bernsen (City On A Hill), and Emma Fitzpatrick (The Social Network).

Mark Meir and Gulner are producing through their Dallas-based Wicked Myth Films, alongside Randy Wayne and Talia Bella for Tulsa-based Rebellium Films.

“The Beldham completely floored us,” says Kendall Anlian of The Coven, “Through the lens of a true horror movie, unfolds a narrative that intricately entwines the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. With each sinister twist of fate, their bond is stretched to its limits, unveiling layers of fear, love, and unexpected revelations that shatter expectations.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with The Coven.” Gulner said. “Their dynamic, passionate, all-female team is the perfect partner to champion the themes we are exploring. We are so excited to bring this film to market together.”

The Coven’s sales title Terrifier 3, is scheduled to open in the US in October through Cineverse in more than 2,000 theatres.

Anlian and The Coven founder Priscilla Smith will continue sales on outstanding territories and are screening their 1987 remake of Street Trash.