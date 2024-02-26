The Coven, sales agent on the ’Terrifier’ franchise, has closed a handful of key territory deals at EFM on the adaptation of Sitges supernatural short film The Painted and comedy horror remake Street Trash.

Sales have closed in Latin America (Gussi), Philippines (Pioneer), MENA (Falcon), Malaysia (Antenna), and Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar (Blue Lantern).

Sascha Sibley adapted The Painted (pictured) from his 2020 Sitges short selection of the same name. The story follows a family who discover they have inherited a curse and must do whatever they can to avoid becoming its latest victims.

Priscilla Smith’s sales and production company also showed buyers in Berlin footage from Street Trash, Ryan Kruger’s remake of J. Michael Muro’s 1987 cult classic.

The film follows a group of misfits who team up when they discover a plot to eliminate every homeless person in the city.

Deals on the comedy horror have closed in Germany (Plaion) and Malaysia (Antenna). As previously announced, Cineverse (Terrifier 2) will release in North America.