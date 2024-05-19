Thailand’s BrandThink Cinema is handling sales on Thai director Pen-ek Ratanaruang’s magical realism thriller Lublae, Khaeng Khoi and Thai boxing documentary 5th Round.

Lublae, Khaeng Khoi is based on the 2009 Southeast Asian Writers Award-winning novel by Uthis Haemamool and follows the story of two brothers. One is sent by his family to a temple, where he starts to reveal a story about his brother. Production is expected to start later this year for delivery in 2025.

Rawee Piriyapongsak’s 5th Round documents the lives of Muay Thai boxers, from a child prodigy to a rising star, to veteran boxer Wanchalong PK Saenchaimuaythaigym.

Rawee’s directing debut is scheduled to open in Thailand on June 27.

BrandThink Cinema’s first feature film, RedLife by Ekalak Klunson, premiered in Tokyo’s Asian Future competition.