Bangkok-based Diversion has launched sales of Patiparn Boontarig’s Solids By The Seashore and Chia Chee Sum’s Oasis Of Now, ahead of their world premieres at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival (October 4-13).

Both titles will play in BIFF’s New Currents competition, the festival’s main competitive section for Asian films.

Solids By The Seashore is set in a southern town in Thailand on the verge of an environmental crisis and revolves around the intimate relationship between a young woman from a local conservative Muslim family and a rebellious female artist from the city.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Thai filmmaker Patiparn, who previously worked as first assistant director on Phuttiphong Aroonpheng’s Manta Ray, winner of the Orizzonti award for best film at Venice in 2018, and Jakrawal Nilthamrong’s Anatomy Of Time, the grand prize winner for best film at Tokyo Filmex in 2021. It is produced by Diversion, Mit Out Sound Films and Error Brothers.

Oasis Of Now also marks the first feature of Malaysian director Chia. It follows a woman and a small girl who meet occasionally on a stairwell, where they secretly take refuge and play games before they return to their respective homes in the same apartment building in Kuala Lumpur.

The film is produced by theCommonist and Afternoon Pictures from Malaysia, Akanga Film Asia from Singapore and La Fabrica Nocturna from France. Director Chia previously won the jury prize for short film Highway at Busan International Short Film Festival in 2018.

Diversion handles world sales of both titles.