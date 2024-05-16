Thai production and sales company GDH 559 has lined up a Cannes slate that includes a trio of directorial feature debuts ready for release this year, following the smash hit box office success of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

Boss Kuno’s The Paradise of Thorns is set in Thailand’s mountainous north and revolves around a gay couple who have built a life together on a durian orchard. When one of them dies suddenly, the other must fight to reclaim the fruits of his love and labour as they are not legally married.

The cast is headed by singer-songwriter Jeff Satur and Miss Grand Thailand 2022 Engfa Waraha, both in their feature acting debuts, with Vanridee Pongsittisak as producer. Director Boss has directed several TV series, including 2020’s I Told Sunset About You and 2019’s My Ambulance.

Pichaya Jarusboonpracha’s horror comedy 404 is about a real estate swindler who wants to turn an abandoned hillside hotel into a luxury scam until it becomes a battle between the living and the dead when the ghost of the original owner refuses to let any intruder enter. Popular actor Chantavit Dhanasevi and Kanyawee Songmuang lead the cast, with veteran Rergchai Poungpetch as producer.

Jirassaya Wongsutin’s Flat Girls is a coming of age romantic tale of love and friendship between two high school girls whose close bond is tested when a young policeman moves into their flat. Jira Maligool and Vanridee are producing.

The films are scheduled for release in August, November and Q4 respectively in Thailand, making it a busy year for GDH, which is also the local distributor. The company’s recent production How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is the biggest film at the Thai box office this year to date, with takings of more than $9m (THB330m).

GDH will also re-release Shutter later this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the horror masterpiece directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and Parkpoom Wongpoom and starring Ananda Everingham.