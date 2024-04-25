GDH 559’s How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies has become the biggest film at the Thai box office in 2024 to date ahead of a theatrical rollout across Asia.

Pat Boonnitipat’s family drama reached $8.1m (THB300m) on April 24 after topping the local box office chart for 21 consecutive days, surpassing US blockbusters Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Civil War, The First Omen and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

After scoring the biggest opening weekend (April 4-7) for a Thai film this year, it continued to lead the box office across the four-day Songkran holidays from April 13-16.

“This Songkran box office is almost three times higher than last year,” said Songpol Wongkondee, GDH’s director of sales and international business. “People still enjoy throwing water [a Songkran tradition] while watching How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies and is bringing family members of all ages together.”

The feature is the second biggest title for Bangkok-based producer-distributor GDH 559 after Love Destiny: The Movie, which earned $10.6m (THB392.7m) in 2022.

The film stars popular Thai singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (aka Billkin) as a young man who quits his job to assume the role of a devoted grandson for his dying grandmother. However, it is not out of love that he makes the commitment but for a substantial inheritance worth millions.

Outside of Thailand, the film secured distribution in 12 territories even before the domestic box office success. It will release in Indonesia through Falcon Pictures on May 15 followed by the Philippines (Westec Media) on May 29, and Laos (M Pictures), Malaysia (Golden Screen) and Singapore (Golden Village Pictures) on 30 May.

These will be followed by Vietnam (Blue Lantern) on June 7, Cambodia (Westec Media) on June 18 and Taiwan (Catchplay) on June 21. The film has also been picked up for Australia and New Zealand (Westec Media), China (Teamer Media), Hong Kong (Intercontinental) and South Korea (NK Contents). These territories have yet to set a release date.

US-based WME Independent handles international sales.