UK production company Cantilever Media, best known for 2022’s The Amazing Maurice, has launched Kazoo Films, a UK-Ireland distribution company specialising in animation.

Cantilever CEO and producer Andrew Baker will head the new venture.

The aim is to release four titles annually including both Cantilever productions and other collaborations.

Kazoo Films will focus on “independent, commercial family film” after Baker said they had identified a gap in the market.

“We want to showcase that animated films can generate significant theatrical interest in the UK,” he continued. “Shining a spotlight on the territory as a potential co-production and sales market for animation producers and sales agents worldwide, and ensuring these films are seen by the UK cinema audience.”

Cantilever’s upcoming slate includes The Amazing Maurice 2, the musical comedy Unstable, and Bollywoof, for which Embankment is handling international sales and Sky Cinema is distributing in the UK and Ireland.