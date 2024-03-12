Warner Bros has pushed Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II starring Robert Pattinson back a year from October 3, 2025, to October 2, 2026, and set Paul Thomas Anderson’s crime tale starring Leonard DiCaprio for August 8, 2025.

It is understood the date change for The Batman Part II stems from the Hollywood strikes, which halted and severely disrupted studio production for close to six months last year.

The sequel to Reeves’ 2022 $772.2m global hit steers clear of DC Studios co-head James Gunn’s Superman on July 11, 2025, which will be the first film on release from the restructured division.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride Of Frankenstein horror remake The Bride! will fill the October 3, 2025, slot and stars Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, with Annette Bening and Penelope Cruz. It will open in Imax.

Producers are Gyllenhaal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler, and Osnat Handelsman-Keren.

Anderson’s untitled event film will also open in Imax and the cast includes Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor. Anderson is producing alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.

In other release date news from Warner Bros, the studio has pushed Barry Levinson’s gangster drama Alto Knights from November 15, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

Robert De Niro leads a cast that includes Debra Messing and Cosmo Jarvis.