Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Substance and surprise package September 5 are among the delayed Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominees announced on Thursday.

Scroll down for full list of nominees

A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, A Real Pain and Wicked are also in the running, while Nickel Boys and Sing Sing did not make the cut.

Flow, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Wild Robot and the Disney pair of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 are the animation nominees.

The nominations were unveiled after the announcement had been pushed back twice due to the LA wildfires, from January 10 and then from January 12.

The picks are a reliable barometer of eventual Oscars success. Last year, in a first, all ten PGA nominees went on to earn Academy best picture nods, while there were seven matches in the prior season.

Sixteen of the last 21 PGA Darryl F. Zanuck Award film winners have gone on to win the best picture Academy Award, as Oppenheimer did last season.

The PGA Awards are scheduled to take place on February 8 in Los Angeles. Posthumous Trailblazer Awards will be presented at the ceremony in honour of Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein.

The PGA has partnered with Entertainment Community Fund to create a dedicated fund to support producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires. The Guild will contribute a portion of the net proceeds from its awards show to the fund. In addition to that, members are also contributing, with some $300,000 already committed.

Full list of nominees

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night In Pop

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 For 30

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Jinx – Part Two

STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces

Welcome To Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

The following nominees were previously announced:

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

We Will Dance Again

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock

Percy Jackson And The Olympians

Sesame Street

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit By Bit

The Penguin: Inside Gotham

Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime

Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Hard Knocks: Offseason With The New York Giants

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise Of A Legend

Simone Biles Rising

Triumph: Jesse Owens And The Berlin Olympics

The PGA Innovation Award

Critterz

Emperor

Impulse: Playing With Reality

Orbital

The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu

What If…? – An Immersive Story.