Anora, The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, The Substance and surprise package September 5 are among the delayed Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominees announced on Thursday.
A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, A Real Pain and Wicked are also in the running, while Nickel Boys and Sing Sing did not make the cut.
Flow, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Wild Robot and the Disney pair of Inside Out 2 and Moana 2 are the animation nominees.
The nominations were unveiled after the announcement had been pushed back twice due to the LA wildfires, from January 10 and then from January 12.
The picks are a reliable barometer of eventual Oscars success. Last year, in a first, all ten PGA nominees went on to earn Academy best picture nods, while there were seven matches in the prior season.
Sixteen of the last 21 PGA Darryl F. Zanuck Award film winners have gone on to win the best picture Academy Award, as Oppenheimer did last season.
The PGA Awards are scheduled to take place on February 8 in Los Angeles. Posthumous Trailblazer Awards will be presented at the ceremony in honour of Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein.
The PGA has partnered with Entertainment Community Fund to create a dedicated fund to support producers of film, television and emerging media affected by the fires. The Guild will contribute a portion of the net proceeds from its awards show to the fund. In addition to that, members are also contributing, with some $300,000 already committed.
Full list of nominees
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Carry On
The Greatest Night In Pop
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 For 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx – Part Two
STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces
Welcome To Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
The following nominees were previously announced:
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa
Porcelain War
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
We Will Dance Again
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock
Percy Jackson And The Olympians
Sesame Street
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
The Penguin: Inside Gotham
Real Time With Bill Maher: Overtime
Shōgun – The Making Of Shōgun
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive To Survive
Hard Knocks: Offseason With The New York Giants
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise Of A Legend
Simone Biles Rising
Triumph: Jesse Owens And The Berlin Olympics
The PGA Innovation Award
Critterz
Emperor
Impulse: Playing With Reality
Orbital
The Pirate Queen With Lucy Liu
What If…? – An Immersive Story.
