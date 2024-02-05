Heading into the EFM in Berlin next week The Coven has notched up several more key European sales on Terrifier 3.

The upcoming latest instalment in the story of the sadistic Art the Clown has gone to Factoris in France, Plaion in Italy, and NonStop in Scandinavia.

At the AFM late last year The Coven’s Priscilla Smith and her sales team closed sales to Umbrella for Australia and New Zealand, Tiberius for Germany, Sun Distribution for Latin America, and Selecta Visión for Spain.

Terrifier 3, which once again is directed by Damien Leone and stars David Howard Thornton in the lead role, previously sold to Signature for the UK and Cineverse/Bloody Disgusting for North America.

Distributors in all territories are planning theatrical releases to coincide with the North American debut on October 25 this year.

Terrifier 2 opened in cinemas on November 1 2023 and grossed $10.6m in North America and more than $15m worldwide.