The Creator and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have earned seven nominations apiece for the upcoming 22nd Annual VES Awards in Los Angeles.

Nominees in 25 categories (including TV and commercials which are not included in this report) were selected by Visual Effects Society members at 39 in-person and virtual nomination events conducted worldwide over a 36-hour continuous process.

The nominations protocol included a review of each awards submission including “Befores and Afters” by a minimum of three different judging panels. Participating VES members on the panels represented 25 countries.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on February 21 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Feature nominees appear below.

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Oppenheimer

The Creator

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Nyad

Society Of The Snow

Outstanding Visual Effects In An Animated Feature

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Outstanding Animated Character In A Photoreal Feature

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom; Topo The Octopus

Godzilla Minus One; Godzilla

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket

Wonka; Oompa Loompa

Outstanding Animated Character In An Animated Feature

Elemental; Ember

Elemental; Wade

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Spot

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Superfly

Outstanding Created Environment In A Photoreal Feature

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny; Underwater Wreck Environment

John Wick: Chapter 4; Place De L’Étoile

The Creator; Floating Village

Outstanding Created Environment In An Animated Feature

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget; Chicken Island

Elemental; Element City

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Midtown Manhattan

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography In A CG Project

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Migration

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Creator

Outstanding Model In A Photoreal Or Animated Project

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête

Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Spider HQ

The Creator; Nomad

Outstanding Effects Simulations In A Photoreal Feature

Napoleon

Nyad; Stormy Waters

The Creator

The Nun 2

Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Animated Feature

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Feature

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4; Apartment massacre videogame style

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Creator; Bar

The Creator; Spaceships

Outstanding special (practical) effects in a photoreal feature

I’m A Virgo

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Society Of The Snow

Emerging Technology Award

Blue Beetle; Machine learning cloth

Elemental; Volumetric neural style transfer

The Flash; Volumetric capture

Wish; Dynamic screen space textures for coherent stylisation.