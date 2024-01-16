The Creator and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have earned seven nominations apiece for the upcoming 22nd Annual VES Awards in Los Angeles.
Nominees in 25 categories (including TV and commercials which are not included in this report) were selected by Visual Effects Society members at 39 in-person and virtual nomination events conducted worldwide over a 36-hour continuous process.
The nominations protocol included a review of each awards submission including “Befores and Afters” by a minimum of three different judging panels. Participating VES members on the panels represented 25 countries.
The winners will be announced at the ceremony on February 21 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
Feature nominees appear below.
Outstanding Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Oppenheimer
The Creator
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects In A Photoreal Feature
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Nyad
Society Of The Snow
Outstanding Visual Effects In An Animated Feature
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Outstanding Animated Character In A Photoreal Feature
Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom; Topo The Octopus
Godzilla Minus One; Godzilla
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Rocket
Wonka; Oompa Loompa
Outstanding Animated Character In An Animated Feature
Elemental; Ember
Elemental; Wade
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Spot
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Superfly
Outstanding Created Environment In A Photoreal Feature
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; Knowhere
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny; Underwater Wreck Environment
John Wick: Chapter 4; Place De L’Étoile
The Creator; Floating Village
Outstanding Created Environment In An Animated Feature
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget; Chicken Island
Elemental; Element City
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Mumbattan City
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem; Midtown Manhattan
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography In A CG Project
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Migration
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Creator
Outstanding Model In A Photoreal Or Animated Project
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3; The Arête
Peter Pan & Wendy; Jolly Roger
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse; Spider HQ
The Creator; Nomad
Outstanding Effects Simulations In A Photoreal Feature
Napoleon
Nyad; Stormy Waters
The Creator
The Nun 2
Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Animated Feature
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Outstanding Compositing & Lighting In A Feature
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4; Apartment massacre videogame style
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
The Creator; Bar
The Creator; Spaceships
Outstanding special (practical) effects in a photoreal feature
I’m A Virgo
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Society Of The Snow
Emerging Technology Award
Blue Beetle; Machine learning cloth
Elemental; Volumetric neural style transfer
The Flash; Volumetric capture
Wish; Dynamic screen space textures for coherent stylisation.
