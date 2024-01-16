Paris and Los Angeles-based Other Angle Pictures has boarded three French comedy dramas: Nicolas Benamou’s We Should Have Gone to Greece, Artus’ A Little Something Extra and Christophe Duthuron’s Happiness Therapy.

The company will launch sales for all three films at this week’s Unifrance’s Rendez-Vous in Paris in the French capital.

We Should Have Gone to Greece is the latest feature from Benamou, known for co-directing local and international hit comedies Babysitting and Babysitting 2 with Philippe Lacheau, 2020’s Mystery in St. Tropez, 2015’s Full Speed and 2010’s De L’Huile Sur Le Feu.

The ensemble cast features Gérard Jugnot, Virginie Hocq, Vincent Desagnat, Charlotte Gabris and Elie Semoun in a story about a preppy family who trade their usual Greek holiday vacation for a trip to Corsica when the father loses money trading bitcoin. We Should Have Gone To Greece is produced by Jérôme L’Hotsky’s Writerz Production in co-production with Yta Productions, Save Ferris and EV.L Prod.

A Little Something Extra is the first feature from well-known French actor and comedian Artus who stars alongside Clovis Cornillac and Alice Belaidi. The story follows a father-son duo fleeing the police who are changed forever after taking refuge at a summer camp for young adults with disabilities. The film is produced by Thierry Wong and Pierre Forette of Cine Nomine.

Happiness Therapy is set in a community centre for psychologically fragile residents whose founder fights to keep the facility open. It stars Pierre Richard, Bernard Le Coq, Charlotte de Turckheim and François Berléand and is produced by Isaac Sharry’s Vito Films. Pan Distribution will release both A Little Something Extra and Happiness Therapy in France.

Other Angle co-founder and President Olivier Albou called the new acquisitions “a bit different than typical big-budget French comedies” with “original themes that can resonate internationally.” He added: “These French comedies aren’t just giant machines with major local stars - they all have a real human dimension and feature characters with problems and touching moments.”

Other Angle has also boarded two furtherr films that it will market premiere at the Rendez-Vous. Philippe Pollet-Villard’s Fallen From the Truck stars Patrick Timsit and Valérie Bonneton about a fisherman who accidentally takes home a box with a 10-year-old boy inside that throws his life upside down. The film is produced by Karé Productions and Zinc will release the film in France.

Emmanuelle Belohrdasky’s Her & Him features rising stars Galatéa Bellugi and Victor Belmondo in a story about a man filling in at an emergency call centre who attempts to calm a woman down when she is stuck in an elevator before the emergency turns into a romantic evening in Paris. The film is produced by Marvelous Productions who are notably behind Olivier Dahan’s box office hit biopic Simone: Woman of a Century and set for a French release via Alba Cinema.O

Other Angle is also market premiering French Riviera-set police comedy Sirens and Benoit Cohen’s My Motherland starring Fanny Ardant at the Rendez-Vous. It is also selling Reda Kateb’s first feature On the Edge set in the world of professional clowns from Pyramide Productions and set for a 2024 via Universal Pictures France,

Other Angle recently expanded its footprint into the US market with a Los Angeles-based arm devoted to distribution, production and international sales of French features.