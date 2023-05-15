The Exchange has acquired worldwide rights excluding Africa to Kelsey Egan’s sci-fi thriller The Fix and is launching talks here in Cannes.

Writer-director Egan’s second feature takes place after a toxic compound infects earth’s atmosphere and follows a troubled young model who takes an illicit new drug at a party and suffers a shocking transformation.

As she hunts for a ‘fix’ to reverse the drug’s effects the model learns that her mutation may be the key to saving the human race.

Daniel Sharman (Fear The Walking Dead), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Keenan Arrison (Swartwater), Tina Redman (Ludik), Robyn Rossouw (Swartwater), Tafara Nyatsanza (Blood & Water), Nicole Fortuin (Flatland), and Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) star.

Greig Buckle (Serpent), Allison Friedman (The Mortuary Collection) and Egan served as producers on the project.

Egan’s first feature, the dystopian fairytale Glasshouse, received its US premiere at 25th Fantasia Film Festival in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kelsey Egan on The Fix,” said Nat McCormick, The Exchange’s president of worldwide sales and distribution. “She’s brought a unique and refreshing take on the sci-fi genre that we are excited to present to buyers.”

The Exchange’s Cannes sales roster includes Maria Bakalova, Jean Reno, Ty Simpkins and Connie Nielsen in Birdseye, and Bill Pohlad’s 2022 Venice selection Dreamin’ Wild starring Casey Affleck, Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins, which Roadside Attractions releases in the US on August 4.