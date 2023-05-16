Andrew Herwitz’s New York-based The Film Sales Company is launching talks with buyers on the Croisette this week on international rights excluding Mexico, Spain, Portugal and Brazil to Sundance Festival Favorite Award winner Radical.

Eugenio Derbez from Oscar winner Coda and Instructions Not Included stars as an inspirational teacher who tries to unlock the potential of his under-performing students at a school in one of the most crime-ridden parts of Mexico.

Christopher Zalla directed and Ben Odell, Joshua Davis and Derbez served as producers. Radical screens in the market on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Herwitz said, “Working with the TelevisaUnivision team which financed the film has been a pleasure. The response at Sundance was phenomenal – applause and not a dry eye in the house.”

He continued, “Happily we have already received a number of offers received already from all over the world, I expect sales to be brisk at the Marché premiere.”

Radical will get a multi-city US release and awards push in the autumn, with details to be announced shortly.