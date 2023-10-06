The Match Factory has secured worldwide sales on Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, ahead of the film’s UK premiere on Monday, October 9 at the BFI London Film Festival.

The film has sold to Australia and New Zealand (Madman Entertainment), Spain (Elastica Films and BTeam Pictures), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), CIS (Capella Film), Scandinavia and Iceland (Nordisk Film), Poland (Best Film), Greece (Spentzos Film), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris), Hungary (ADS), Middle East and North Africa (Front Row Filmed Ent.), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic), Japan (GAGA corporation), Taiwan (Moviecloud) and a worldwide Airline distribution (Echo Lake Distribution).

Negotiations are ongoing in Czech Republic and Slovakia, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. Previously announced deals include ARP SAS in France, with A24 distributing in the US, Vision Distribution releasing in Italy, and Mubi retaining all rights in UK-Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America, Benelux and Turkey.

Mubi will release Priscilla on December 26 in UK-Ireland, Germany and Latin America, with sub-distribution partners for additional territories.

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis And Me, the film depicts the whirlwind romance and relationship of a young Priscilla and Elvis Presley. It is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle’s The Apartment Pictures, Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley.

Priscilla will also play as a Centrepiece screening at New York Film Festival this evening (October 6). It debuted in Competition at Venice Film Festival last month, with Cailee Spaeny winning the Coppa Volpi for best actress.

Starring alongside Spaeny as Priscilla are Jacob Elordi as Elvis, plus Dagmara Dominczyk.