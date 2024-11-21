The UK Global Screen Fund’s (UKGSF) next round of awardees from its distribution strand of support includes The Penguin Lessons, Bring Them Down, The Salt Path and Kneecap.

The UKGSF has issued 18 new awards, administered by the BFI, to support international opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector. UKGSF is financed through the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the awards see a further £413,995 allocated through the £7m per year fund’s international distribution strand.

The international distribution strand is now managed by Jordan Allwood, who joined the team in October from UK sales agent Independent Entertainment and replaces Francesca Walker. He brings 10 years of experience in distribution, sales and acquisitions at companies including Universal Pictures and Altitude.

Financial support for international distribution, assessed on a rolling basis, provides UK sales agents and producers with funding via three tracks: film sales, to support sales agents increase promotion and sales; prints and advertising (P&A); and for festival launches.

The Penguin Lessons, the latest feature from The Full Monty director Peter Cattaneo, received the festival launch support grant ahead of its premiere as a Gala Presentation at the Toronto International Film Festival. Steve Coogan plays an Englishman on a personal and political journey after he adopts a penguin during a cataclysmic period in Argentine history. The award was granted to sales agent Rocket Science, who received festival launch support in this round of funding for another Toronto premiere, The Salt Path, directed by Marianne Elliott and starring Gillian Anderson.

Also receiving a festival launch support grant for Toronto was Bring Them Down, the debut feature from Chris Andrews. The Ireland-UK-Belgium co-production chronicles a feud between neighbouring families in rural Ireland, with performances from Christopher Abbott and Barry Keoghan. The award was granted to producer Wild Swim Films.

Rich Peppiatt’s Sundance premiere Kneecap, about a Belfast-based Irish-language hip-hop trio, received P&A support for its theatrical release across Australia/New Zealand, Spain, Greece, Nordics, Portugal and German-speaking territories. Producer Fine Point Films received the support.

Applications for the international co-production funding are currently open, with a deadline of November 25. Applications for international business development will re-open in 2025.

UKGSF distribution awards

Festival support

A Want In Her

Dir. Myrid Carten

Prods. Taghg O’Sullivan, Roisin Geraghty, Kat Mansoor

Award recipient: Snowstorm Productions

Premiere: IDFA

Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story

Dir. Sinéad O’Shea

Prods. Claire McCabe, Sinéad O’Shea and Eleanor Emptage

Award recipient: Tara Two

Premiere: Toronto

Bring Them Down

Dir. Chris Andrews

Prods. Ivana MacKinnon, Jacob Swan Hyam, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, Jean-Yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts

Award recipient: Wild Swim Films

Premiere: Toronto

Chaplin: Spirit Of The Tramp

Dir. Carmen Chaplin

Prods. Ashim Bhalla, Carmen Chaplin, Dolores Chaplin, Stany Coppet, Carlos Juárez, Mariano Arrieta, Silvia Martínez

Award recipient: Kwanon Films

Premiere: San Sebastián

Ebony And Ivory

Dir. Jim Hosking

Prods. Denzil Monk, Ant Timpson

Award recipient: Bosena

Premiere: Fantastic Fest, Austin

Harvest

Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari

Prods. Rebecca O’Brien, Joslyn Barnes, Michael Weber, Viola Fugen and Marie-Elena Dyche

Award recipient: Sixteen Films

Premiere: Toronto

Her Name Was Moviola

Dir. Howard Berry

Prod. Howard Berry

Award recipient: The Curators

Premiere: Telluride

Nineteen

Dir. Giovanni Tortorici

Prod. Luca Guadagnino, Paula Vaccaro, Aaron Brookner, Agustina Costa

Award recipient: Pinball London

Premiere: Venice

On Falling

Dir. Laura Carreira

Prods. Jack Thomas-O’Brien, Mário Patrocínio

Award recipient: Sixteen Films

Premiere: Toronto

Paul And Paulette Take A Bath

Dir. Jethro Massey

Prod. Jethro Massey

Award recipient: Film Fabric

Premiere: Venice

The Ceremony

Dir. Jack King

Prods. Hollie Bryan and Lucy Meer

Award recipient: Cosmosquare Films

Premiere: Edinburgh

The Salt Path

Dir. Marianne Elliott

Prods. Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin

Award recipient: Rocket Science

Premiere: Toronto

The Severed Sun

Dir. Dean Puckett

Prods. Rebecca Wolff, Jude Goldrei

Award recipient: Lunar Lander Films

Premiere: Fantastic Fest, Austin

The Penguin Lessons

Dir. Peter Cattaneo

Prods. Rory Aitken, Ben Pugh, Andy Noble, Adrián Guerra

Award recipient: Rocket Science

Premiere: Toronto

To A Land Unknown

Dir. Mahdi Fleifel

Prods. Geoff Arbourne, Mahdi Fleifel

Award recipient: Inside Out Films

Premiere: Cannes

P&A support

Freud’s Last Session

Dir. Matt Brown

Prods. Alan Greisman, Rick Nicita, Meg Thomson, Hannah Leader

Award recipient: WestEnd Films

Kneecap

Dir. Rich Peppiatt

Prods. Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling

Award recipient: Fine Point Films

Santosh

Dir. Sandhya Suri

Prods. Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay, Alan McAlex

Award recipient: Good Chaos