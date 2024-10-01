Pedro Almodóvar’s Venice Golden Lion winner The Room Next Door and Jesse Eisenberg’s Sundance premiere A Real Pain bookend the 11th Miami Film Festival GEMS running October 30-November 3.

Announcing the line-up on Tuesday, festival brass said there will be Centerpiece Screenings for Brady Corbet’s Venice selection The Brutalist, Jacques Audiard’s Cannes premiere Emilia Pérez, and Pablo Larrain’s Venice premiere Maria starring Angelina Jolie.

Three artists will receive the Precious Gem Award and take part in on-stage conversations.

Alfonso Cuarón, whose Apple miniseries Disclaimer premiered in Venice and gets a marathon screening on November 9; Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, who most recently worked on the upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux and A Complete Unknown; and Sebastian Stan, star of The Apprentice and A Different Man.

A line-up heavy on festival darlings and awards hopefuls includes: Walter Salles’s I’m Still Here, Marielle Heller’s Nightbitch, Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Steve McQueen’s Blitz, Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths, Adam Elliot’s Memoirs Of A Snail, and Matthew Rankin’s Universal Language.

Lauren Cohen, director of programming, said: “This year’s GEMS is without a doubt our biggest one yet. Not only is it our largest program with over 30 prestige titles being featured, it’s our most diverse – animation, episodic content, documentaries, retrospectives, and narrative epics – it’s all here.”