Universal/Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie is crossing $1bn at the global box office on Sunday (April 30) after 26 days in release to become the tenth animation to cross $1bn and the tenth highest-grossing animation of all time.

The behemoth soared past the half-billion mark internationally after an estimated $68.3m weekend propelled the tally from 79 territories to $532.5m, $40m in North America pushed it to $490m, and a $108.3m global weekend elevated the running total to $1.022bn.

Ranking number one in North America, internationally and worldwide, it consolidated its place as the highest-grossing film of the year-to-date in all three charts.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now the biggest animated feature since 2019 after overtaking Minions: The Rise Of Gru’s $939.6m 2022 result, the third biggest Universal animation ever, and Universal’s seventh highest-grossing film of all time globally after overtaking Jurassic World: Dominion on $1.001bn and Despicable Me 2 on $970.8m.

In North America it is the fourth highest-grossing film since 2019.

Illumination releases have now combined for more than $9bn at the global box office. At time of writing there was still no official word of a sequel.

Full results will appear here tomorrow.