Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometers To The End Of The World took the Best Feature Film prize at the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival, which gave out its awards yesterday (Friday, August 23).

The Romanian film, which debuted in Competition in Cannes earlier this year, received the €16,000 prize, co-funded by the Tourism Association of Canton Sarajevo.

Set in a conservative Danube Delta community, it follows a gay teenager’s journey of self-discovery, which clashes with the traditional values of his parents and neighbours.

Yorgos Zois won Best Director for Greece-Bulgaria-US co-production Arcadia, which is made in co-production with UK company Two & Two Pictures. The acting awards went to Anab Ahmed Ibrahim – Best Actress for Village Next To Paradise – and Doru Bem – Best Actor for Holy Week.

The Feature Film Competition awards were chosen by a jury of president Paul Schrader, Juho Kuosmanen, Noomi Rapace, Una Gunjak and Sebastian Cavazza.

In the Documentary Film Competition, Olga Chernykh’s A Picture To Remember took the Best Documentary Film prize, continuing the festival’s recent run of celebrating Ukrainian films and filmmakers. The essay film depicts a family’s journey through the war with Russia, told from a first-person perspective.

Anna Rubi’s documentary Your Life Without Me, in which a group of mothers join together to sue the state to secure a dignified future for their disabled adult children, took the Human Rights Award

Special awards were given to Zlatko Pranjic and Nanna Frank Moller’s The Sky Above Zenica, for Environmental Awareness; and Maja Doroteja Prelog’s Cent’anni, for promoting gender equality.

The festival’s CineLink Industry Days programme allocated its awards on Thursday, with winners including Big Women and Honey Bunny.

Previously announced honorary awards were presented during the festival to filmmakers Alexander Payne, Paul Schrader, Elia Suleiman, Meg Ryan, John Turturro and Philippe Bober, plus Christof Papousek, managing partner at Cineplexx International.

Sarajevo Film Festival 2024 awards

Competition Programme – Feature Film

Best Feature Film – Three Kilometers To The End Of The World (Rom) dir. Emanuel Parvu

Best Director – Yorgos Zois, Arcadia

Best Actress – Anab Ahmed Ibrahim, Village Next To Paradise

Best Actor – Doru Bem, Holy Week

Competition Programme – Documentary Film

Best Documentary Film – A Piccture To Remember (Ukr-Fr-Ger) dir. Olga Chernykh

Human Rights Award – Your Life Without Me (Hun-Swi) dir. Anna Rubi

Special Environmental Awareness Award – The Sky Above Zenica (Den-Bos/Her) dirs. Zlakto Pranic, Nanna Frank Moller

Special Award For Producing Gender Equality – Cent’anni (Slovenia-It-Pol- Ser-Austria)