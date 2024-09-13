In a disturbing and unprecedented development, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has paused three upcoming screenings of the documentary Russians At War after top brass were made aware of “significant threats to festival operations and public safety”.

The latest episode in the controversy to engulf Russian Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova’s TIFF Docs selection came one day after the festival pledged to continue with public screenings, despite large protests by what were understood to be members of Toronto’s Canadian-Ukrainian community outside Tuesday’s press and industry screening at Scotiabank.

Russians At War was scheduled to screen three times this weekend before TIFF put them on hold. In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the festival said: “Effectively immediately, TIFF is forced to pause the upcoming screenings of Russians at War on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety.

“While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff, and volunteers.”

The film’s producers said the decision to pause the screenings due to surrounding circumstances were “heartbreaking for us as filmmakers and Canadian citizens”, and condemned comments by deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland and others in Canadian political and diplomatic circles denouncing the film.

“This temporary suppression is shockingly unCanadian,” they said. “We call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fully investigate this affront, from within a sovereign government, to our democratic values and a free media.”

Earlier in the week protestors outside Scotiabank and TIFF Lightbox held placards bearing slogans like, “Stop Russian propaganda” and “Don’t normalize genocide”.

Trofimova has worked as a producer and translator for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CBC and Russians At War is her first film. She embedded herself with Russian soldiers on the frontline and the first-person film shows troops’ growing confusion and disillusionment over the reasons they were given for fighting. The war began when Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

On Wednesday TIFF defended its choice to screen Russians At War, saying “In our view, in no way should this film be considered Russian propaganda. While we understand the concerns expressed by many, we believe, like the Venice Film Festival and other international festivals who have programmed the film, that this Canadian documentary merits a place in our selection.”

That same day, Documentary Organization of Canada said it was “profoundly alarmed” by a decision by TVOntario to withdraw its support for the film. TVO board of directors chair Chris Day said the broadcaster would no longer support or air the film after consulting with the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

TIFF press office did not respond to questions asking it to elaborate on the nature of the threats and how it heard about them.

The full statement from TIFF appears below:

Effectively immediately, TIFF is forced to pause the upcoming screenings of Russians at War on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as we have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety. While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff, and volunteers. This is an unprecedented move for TIFF. As a cultural institution, we support civil discourse about and through films, including differences of opinion, and we fully support peaceful assembly. However, we have received reports indicating potential activity in the coming days that pose significant risk; given the severity of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned. This has been an incredibly difficult decision. When we select films, we’re guided by TIFF’s Mission, our Values, and our programming principles. We believe this film has earned a place in our Festival’s lineup, and we are committed to screening it when it is safe to do so.

