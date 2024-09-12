Sundance Institute has selected the three finalists in its search for the festival’s long-term host starting in 2027 and expects to announce the winner in the first quarter of next year, after the 2025 edition in January.

Salt Lake City/Park City in Utah, Boulder in Colorado, and Cincinnati in Ohio are the three final contenders after the Institute also considered Atlanta, Louisville, and Santa Fe.

The search committee reviewed the three finalists’ ethos and equity values, infrastructure, and capabilities to host the festival.

It is also looking to see how each location will continue to nurture the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers.

The Sundance Film Festival will continue to take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2025 and 2026, and will transition to the host city in 2027 and subsequent years.

It is understood the proposal by Salt Lake City and Park City would see more of the festival take place in Salt Lake City than it has done in the past.

Eugene Hernandez, festival director and head of public programming, said of the finalists: ”Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival. We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support, and inspire artists and audiences for the next forty years.”

Sundance 2025 runs January 23 to February 2.