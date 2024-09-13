In a disturbing and unprecedented development, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has paused three upcoming public screenings of the documentary Russians At War after top brass were made aware of “significant threats to festival operations and public safety”.

The latest episode in the controversy to engulf Russian Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova’s TIFF Docs selection came one day after the festival pledged to continue with public screenings, despite large protests by what were understood to be members of Toronto’s Canadian-Ukrainian community outside Tuesday’s press and industry screening at Scotiabank.

The Canada-France co-production was scheduled to screen three times this weekend. “Effectively immediately, TIFF is forced to pause the upcoming screenings of Russians at War on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday,” TIFF said on Thursday, ”as we have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety.

“While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff, and volunteers.” The fetival added that it was ”committed to screening [Russians At War] when it is safe to do so”. That is now highly unlikely to be during the festival, which ends on Sunday.

Earlier in the week protestors outside Scotiabank and TIFF Lightbox held placards bearing slogans like, “Stop Russian propaganda” and “Don’t normalize genocide”.

Trofimova has worked as a producer and translator for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CBC and Russians At War is her first film. She embedded herself with Russian soldiers on the frontline in a first-person chronicle that shows troops’ growing confusion and disillusionment over the reasons they were given for fighting. The war began when Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

On Wednesday TIFF defended its choice to screen Russians At War, saying “In our view, in no way should this film be considered Russian propaganda. While we understand the concerns expressed by many, we believe, like the Venice Film Festival and other international festivals who have programmed the film, that this Canadian documentary merits a place in our selection.”

That same day, Documentary Organization of Canada said it was “profoundly alarmed” by a decision by TVOntario to withdraw its support for the film. TVO board of directors chair Chris Day said the broadcaster would no longer support or air the film after consulting with the Ukrainian-Canadian community.

TIFF press office did not respond to questions asking it to elaborate on the nature of the threats and how it heard about them.

The full statement from TIFF appears below: