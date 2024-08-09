Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) Primetime programme unveiled with the Short Cuts selections on Friday includes new series from Joe Wright, Thomas Vinterberg, Alfonso Cuarón, and Tomas Alfredson.

A trio of high-profile Primetime selections premiere in Venice: Wright’s M. Son Of The Century for Sky and Fremantle explores the rise to power of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini; Cuarón’s psychological miniseries Disclaimer for Apple TV+ stars Cate Blanchett as a journalist with a dark past; and Vinterberg’s family drama Families Like Ours from Studiocanal and Zentropa stars Paprika Steen.

There is a world premiere for Alfredson and Sara Johnsen’s Faithless, an adaptation of the 2000 feature about infidelity and love directed by Liv Ullmann from a screenplay by Ingmar Bergman.

The series from Fremantle’s Miso Film Sverige mixes timelines and includes passages where the story leaps forward to see the characters 40 years after events in the film. Frida Gustavsson and Gustav Lindh star.

Opening the programme is Canadian Mike Downie’s The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal.

This year’s Short Cuts programme includes 48 shorts from 23 countries, selected from a record-breaking 5,300 submissions. The line-up includes directorial debuts from Dakota Johnson (Loser Baby) and Maika Monroe (The Yellow).

The inaugural Strange Cuts programme brings six genre films in the spirit of Midnight Madness that range from satirical horror, to mind-bending animation, to thrillers.

The 2024 Jurors for the Short Cuts Awards for Best International Film and Best Canadian Film are Luis De Filippis, Micah Kernan, and Shane Smith. Films that win a TIFF Short Cuts Award are eligible to submit for Oscar consideration.

The 49th TIFF runs Sept 5-15. Primetime selections appear below in alphabetical order.

Disclaimer (UK)

Dir: Alfonso Cuarón

Canadian premiere

Faithless (Swe)

Dirs: Tomas Alfredson, Sara Johnsen

World premiere

Families Like Ours (Den-Fr-Swe-Czech-Belg-Nor-Ger)

Dir: Thomas Vinterberg

North American premiere

M. Son Of The Century (it-Fr)

Dir: Joe Wright

(TBC)

The Knowing (Can)

Dirs: Courtney Montour, Tanya Talaga

World premiere

The Listeners (UK)

Dirs: Janicza Bravo, Jordan Tannahill

World premiere

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal (Can)

Dir: Mike Downie

World premiere

Thou Shalt Not Steal (Australia)

Dir: Dylan River

World premiere.