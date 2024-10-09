Japan’s leading indie film festival, Tokyo Filmex (November 23-December 1) has unveiled the line-up for its competition, opening and closing films, and other sections.

The festival, which marks its 25th year in 2024, will open with Jia Zhang-Ke’s Caught By The Tides, which played in competition at this year’s Cannes, and close with Hong Sang-soo’s By the Stream, for which actor Kim Min-hee won the Pardo for best performance at Locarno.

The 10 competition titles include the Georgian film April, directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili, which won the special jury prize at Venice this year; Girls Will Be Girls, the Indo-French drama by Shuchi Talati which played in competition at Sundance; and Qiu Yang’s Some Rain Must Fall, a China-US-France-Singapore co-production that premiered at the Berlinale.

Presenting the competition line-up, programming director Naoki Kamiya said his primary criteria for selecting films is to focus on directors on their first, second or third films, and that because Filmex allows films which have premiered elsewhere (only requiring a Japanese premiere), he has the freedom to focus on films that are “interesting first and foremost.”

The festival’s international jury is comprised of director Lou Ye (Blind Massage), producer Catherine Dussart and La Frances Hui, curator at MOMA’s department of film. Lou’s docufiction film An Unfinished Film will be shown in the special screenings section.

Other special screenings include Elizabeth Lo’s doc Mistress Dispeller, which premiered at Venice; Rithy Panh’s Meeting with Pol Pot, which has been selected as Cambodia’s submission for the international Oscar and was produced by jury member Dussart; and Kenichi Ugana’s The Gesuidouz, which premiered in Toronto’s midnight madness section. In total, the festival will screen 36 films.

Running alongside Filmex is Talents Tokyo, a talent development program associated with the Berlinale for Asian filmmakers. This year Talents Tokyo will host 17 young directors and producers from 11 countries and regions.

Tokyo Filmex will take place from at Marunouchi Toei, a change in venue from Yurakucho Asahi Hall. Additional screenings will take place at Human Trust Yurakucho.

Tokyo FILMeX Competition

April (Georgia/France/Italy), dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

Happy Holidays (Palestine/Germany/France/Italy/Qatar), dir. Scandar Copti

Santosh (India/UK/Germany/France), dir. Sandhya Suri

Girls Will Be Girls (India/France/US/Norway), dir. Shuchi Talati

Viet and Nam (Vietnam/Philippines/Singapore/France/Holland/Italy/Germany/US), dir. Truong Minh Quý

Stranger Eyes (Singapore/Taiwan/France/US), dir. Yeo Siew Hua

Mongrel (Taiwan/Singapore/France), dirs. Chiang Wei Liang, Yin You Qiao

Some Rain Must Fall (China/US/France/Singapore), dir. Qiu Yang

Brief History of a Family (China/France/Denmark/Qatar), dir. Lin Jianjie

Winter in Sokcho (France/South Korea), dir. Koya Kamura

Special Screenings

Caught by the Tides (China), dir. Jia Zhang-Ke

By the Stream (South Korea), dir. Hong Sang-soo

Blue Sun Palace (US), dir. Constance Tsang

Mistress Dispeller (China/US), dir. Elizabeth Lo

Meeting with Pol Pot (France/Cambodia/Taiwan/Qatar/Turkey), dir. Rithy Panh

Abiding Nowhere (Taiwan/US), dir. Tsai Ming-Liang

Where (Taiwan), dir. Tsai Ming-Liang

An Unfinished Film (Singapore/Germany), dir. Lou Ye

Sujo (Mexico/US/France), dirs. Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

The Damned (Italy/Belgium/US/Canada), dir. Roberto Minervini

The Gesuidouz (Japan), dir. Kenichi Ugana

Made in Japan

Ulysses (Japan/Spain), dir. Hikaru Uwagawa

After the Snowmelt (Taiwan/Japan), dir. Lo Yi-Shan

The Height of the Coconut Trees (Japan), dir. Du Jie

Diamonds in the Sand (Japan/Malaysia/Philippines), dir. Janus Victoria