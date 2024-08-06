Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the 43 features selection for the Centrepiece programme including world premieres for Algerian director Merzak Allouache’s feuding matriarchs comedy Front Row and Laura Piani’s romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life.

Taking their place in the global cinema showcase alongside the latest work from 41 countries are features that have already impressed at festivals, such as Mohammad Rasoulof’s Cannes award winner The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, and Steven Soderbergh’s Sundance selection Presence.

The 18 world premieres include Iranian filmmaker Ali Samadi Ahadi’s human rights drama Seven Days written by Rasoulof, and Colombian thriller Pimpinero: Blood And Oil from Andrés Baiz.

Antoinette Jadaone’s drama Sunshine from the Philippines tells of a gymnast who discovers she is pregnant on the eve of national tryouts, while Sofia Bohdanowicz’s Canadian drama Measures For A Funeral is about a forgotten Canadian violinist.

The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15. The 2024 Centrepiece programme appears below in alphabetical order.

Addition (Australia)

Dir: Marcelle Lunam

World premiere

A Missing Part (Belg-Fr)

Dir: Guillaume Senez

World premiere

An Unfinished Film (Sing-Ger)

Dir: Lou Ye

North American premiere

Anywhere Anytime (It)

Dir: Milad Tangshir

International premiere

April (It-Fr-Geo)

Dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili

North American premiere

Beloved Tropic (Pan-Col)

Dir: Ana Endara

World premiere

Bound In Heaven (Chin)

Dir: Huo Xin

World premiere

By The Stream (SK)

Dir: Hong Sangsoo

North American premiere

Cloud (Jap)

Dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

North American premiere

Crocodile Tears (Indo-Fr-Sing-Ger)

Dir: Tumpal Tampubolon

World premiere

Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Viet-Sing-Phil-Indo)

Dir: Dương Diệu Linh

North American premiere

Edge Of Night (Ger)

Dir: Türker Süer

North American premiere

Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara (USA)

Dir: Erin Lee Carr

World Premiere

Flow (Lat-Fr-Belg)

Dir: Gints Zilbalodis

Canadian premiere

Front Row (Alg-Saud-Fr)

Dir: Merzak Allouache

World premiere

Happyend (Jap-USA)

Dir: Neo Sora

North American premiere

Happy Holidays (Pal-Ger-Fr-It-Qat)

Dir: Scandar Copti

North American premiere

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Fr)

Dir: Laura Piani

World premiere

Julie Keeps Quiet (Belg-Swe)

Dir: Leonardo van Dijl

North American premiere

Ka Whawhai Tonu - Struggle Without End (NZ)

Dir: Michael Jonathan

North American premiere

Kill The Jockey (Arg-Mex-Sp-Den-USA)

Dir: Luis Ortega

North American premiere

Little Jaffna (Fr)

Dir: Lawrence Valin

North American premiere

Los Tortuga (Sp-Chile)

Dir: Belén Funes

World premiere

Matt And Mara (Can)

Dir: Kazik Radwanski

North American premiere

Measures For A Funeral (Can)

Dir: Sofia Bohdanowicz

World premiere

My Sunshine (Jap-Fr)

Dir: Hiroshi Okuyama

North American premiere

Pimpinero: Blood And Oil (Col)

Dir: Andrés Baiz

World premiere

Presence (USA)

Dir: Steven Soderbergh

International premiere

Santosh (UK)

Dir: Sandhya Suri

Canadian premiere

Seven Days (Ger)

Dir: Ali Samadi Ahadi

World premiere

Souleymane’s Story (Fr)

Dir: Boris Lojkine

International premiere

Sunshine (Phil)

Dir: Antoinette Jadaone

World premiere

Sweet Angel Baby (Can)

Dir: Melanie Oates

World premiere

The Legend Of The Vagabond Queen Of Lagos (Nigeria-Ger-SA-USA)

Dirs: Agbajowo Collective – James Tayler, Ogungbamila Temitope, Okechukwu Samuel, Mathew Cerf, Tina Edukpo, Bisola Akinmuyiwa, A.S. Elijah | Nigeria/Germany/South Africa/USA

World premiere

The Mother And The Bear (Can-Chil)

Dir: Johnny Ma

World premiere

The Mountain (NZ)

Dir: Rachel House

North American premiere

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Iran-Fr-Ger)

Dir: Mohammad Rasoulof

Canadian premiere

The Swedish Torpedo (Swe)

Dir: Frida Kempff

World premiere

The Village Next To Paradise (Fr-Austria-Ger-Som)

Dir: Mo Harawe

North American premiere

To A Land Unknown (UK-Fr-Ger-Neth-Gre-Qat-Sau-Pal)

Dir: Mahdi Fleifel

North American premiere

Under The Volcano (Pol)

Dir: Damian Kocur

World premiere

Universal Language (Can)

Dir: Matthew Rankin

North American premiere

When The Light Breaks (Ice-Neth-Cro-Fr)

Dir: Rúnar Rúnarsson

North American premiere