Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the 43 features selection for the Centrepiece programme including world premieres for Algerian director Merzak Allouache’s feuding matriarchs comedy Front Row and Laura Piani’s romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life.
Taking their place in the global cinema showcase alongside the latest work from 41 countries are features that have already impressed at festivals, such as Mohammad Rasoulof’s Cannes award winner The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, and Steven Soderbergh’s Sundance selection Presence.
The 18 world premieres include Iranian filmmaker Ali Samadi Ahadi’s human rights drama Seven Days written by Rasoulof, and Colombian thriller Pimpinero: Blood And Oil from Andrés Baiz.
Antoinette Jadaone’s drama Sunshine from the Philippines tells of a gymnast who discovers she is pregnant on the eve of national tryouts, while Sofia Bohdanowicz’s Canadian drama Measures For A Funeral is about a forgotten Canadian violinist.
The 49th edition of TIFF runs September 5-15. The 2024 Centrepiece programme appears below in alphabetical order.
Addition (Australia)
Dir: Marcelle Lunam
World premiere
A Missing Part (Belg-Fr)
Dir: Guillaume Senez
World premiere
An Unfinished Film (Sing-Ger)
Dir: Lou Ye
North American premiere
Anywhere Anytime (It)
Dir: Milad Tangshir
International premiere
April (It-Fr-Geo)
Dir: Dea Kulumbegashvili
North American premiere
Beloved Tropic (Pan-Col)
Dir: Ana Endara
World premiere
Bound In Heaven (Chin)
Dir: Huo Xin
World premiere
By The Stream (SK)
Dir: Hong Sangsoo
North American premiere
Cloud (Jap)
Dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
North American premiere
Crocodile Tears (Indo-Fr-Sing-Ger)
Dir: Tumpal Tampubolon
World premiere
Don’t Cry, Butterfly (Viet-Sing-Phil-Indo)
Dir: Dương Diệu Linh
North American premiere
Edge Of Night (Ger)
Dir: Türker Süer
North American premiere
Fanatical: The Catfishing Of Tegan And Sara (USA)
Dir: Erin Lee Carr
World Premiere
Flow (Lat-Fr-Belg)
Dir: Gints Zilbalodis
Canadian premiere
Front Row (Alg-Saud-Fr)
Dir: Merzak Allouache
World premiere
Happyend (Jap-USA)
Dir: Neo Sora
North American premiere
Happy Holidays (Pal-Ger-Fr-It-Qat)
Dir: Scandar Copti
North American premiere
Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Fr)
Dir: Laura Piani
World premiere
Julie Keeps Quiet (Belg-Swe)
Dir: Leonardo van Dijl
North American premiere
Ka Whawhai Tonu - Struggle Without End (NZ)
Dir: Michael Jonathan
North American premiere
Kill The Jockey (Arg-Mex-Sp-Den-USA)
Dir: Luis Ortega
North American premiere
Little Jaffna (Fr)
Dir: Lawrence Valin
North American premiere
Los Tortuga (Sp-Chile)
Dir: Belén Funes
World premiere
Matt And Mara (Can)
Dir: Kazik Radwanski
North American premiere
Measures For A Funeral (Can)
Dir: Sofia Bohdanowicz
World premiere
My Sunshine (Jap-Fr)
Dir: Hiroshi Okuyama
North American premiere
Pimpinero: Blood And Oil (Col)
Dir: Andrés Baiz
World premiere
Presence (USA)
Dir: Steven Soderbergh
International premiere
Santosh (UK)
Dir: Sandhya Suri
Canadian premiere
Seven Days (Ger)
Dir: Ali Samadi Ahadi
World premiere
Souleymane’s Story (Fr)
Dir: Boris Lojkine
International premiere
Sunshine (Phil)
Dir: Antoinette Jadaone
World premiere
Sweet Angel Baby (Can)
Dir: Melanie Oates
World premiere
The Legend Of The Vagabond Queen Of Lagos (Nigeria-Ger-SA-USA)
Dirs: Agbajowo Collective – James Tayler, Ogungbamila Temitope, Okechukwu Samuel, Mathew Cerf, Tina Edukpo, Bisola Akinmuyiwa, A.S. Elijah | Nigeria/Germany/South Africa/USA
World premiere
The Mother And The Bear (Can-Chil)
Dir: Johnny Ma
World premiere
The Mountain (NZ)
Dir: Rachel House
North American premiere
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig (Iran-Fr-Ger)
Dir: Mohammad Rasoulof
Canadian premiere
The Swedish Torpedo (Swe)
Dir: Frida Kempff
World premiere
The Village Next To Paradise (Fr-Austria-Ger-Som)
Dir: Mo Harawe
North American premiere
To A Land Unknown (UK-Fr-Ger-Neth-Gre-Qat-Sau-Pal)
Dir: Mahdi Fleifel
North American premiere
Under The Volcano (Pol)
Dir: Damian Kocur
World premiere
Universal Language (Can)
Dir: Matthew Rankin
North American premiere
When The Light Breaks (Ice-Neth-Cro-Fr)
Dir: Rúnar Rúnarsson
North American premiere
