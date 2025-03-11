Tribeca Festival Lisboa has been set to return for its second edition from October 30 to November 1 this year in Portuguese capital Lisbon.

Taking place at the Unicorn Factory Lisboa in the city’s Beato Innovation District, the festival is expanding to three days and will feature a mix of US independent and Portuguese films, series, podcasts, music showcases and live talks, with international and local stars expected to attend.

The festival’s return was announced by Tribeca Enterprises, Portuguese broadcaster SIC and the Lisbon City Council.

Last year’s inaugural Tribeca event in Lisbon opened with the Portuguese premiere of recent best picture Oscar winner Anora and also took in live talks with Tribeca co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal as well as filmmakers including Whoopi Goldberg, Patty Jenkins, Daniela Ruah and Joaquim de Almeida.

Based in New York, Tribeca Enterprises stages the city’s Tribeca Festival together with annual events in Lisbon, Los Angeles and Miami.

Jane Rosenthal commented: “Last year, the city of Lisbon welcomed Tribeca with open arms and we found a home away from home – a creative haven buzzing with inspiration and innovation. This year, we’re thrilled to return for the second annual Tribeca Festival Lisboa. Tribeca believes that cities flourish when their artistic communities are supported, which is why this partnership means so much to us, and we’re honoured to continue to share our global platform with the city’s incredible talent.”

Francisco Pedro Balsemão, CEO of SIC operator Impresa, added: “Year one of Tribeca Festival Lisboa was an amazing and unique experience for Portuguese audiences. We are thrilled to host this event once again, where we will increase talent, quality content and unforgettable talks. We thank Bob, Jane and the Tribeca team for their unwavering partnership and are eager to write this new and exciting chapter together with them.”

Lisbon mayor Carlos Moedas said: “The Tribeca Festival is back in Lisbon, reinforcing our commitment to culture and artistic innovation. Hosting this prestigious festival at the Unicorn Factory not only highlights the city’s creative energy but also solidifies Lisbon as a major global cultural hub. It is an honor to welcome Tribeca once again, and we look forward to the enriching experiences it will bring to our community.”