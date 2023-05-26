TrustNordisk has closed a slew of new deals on Nikolaj Arcel’s The Bastard, starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The new acquisitions are for Canada (Mongrel Media), Poland (Best Film), Spain (Divisa Red), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Greece (Weirdwave), Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Estin Film) and Czech Republic and Slovakia (Film Europe).

Previously reported sales include to the US (Magnolia), Germany (Plaion), France (The Jokers), Benelux (September) and Hungary (Vertigo Media). Nordisk has Nordic rights and has set the local release for Oct 5.

Zentropa and TrustNordisk are today also unveiling new stills from the film, including the image above.

The film, first announced at Cannes 2022 with the working title of King’s Land, reunites Mikkelsen and Arcel after they worked together on A Royal Affair.

The film is estimated to be one of Zentropa’s biggest feature films in years with a budget of €8m.

The cast also includes Amanda Collin, Gustav Lindh, Simon Bennebjerg , Kristine Kujath Thorp, Magnus Krepper, Morten Hee Andersen, Jakob Lohmann and Felix Kramer.

The film is now in post, after a shoot in Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The story is set in the mid-1700s when Danish King Frederik V declared that the wild heath of Jutland should be tamed, cultivated, and colonized so that civilization could spread and new taxes be generated for the royal house. But nobody dared go to this brutal land until a lone soldier named Ludvig Kahlen (Mikkelsen) stepped up.

Arcel writes the script alongside Anders Thomas Jensen (Riders Of Justice) based on the 2020 book The Captain And Ann Barbara.

Louise Vesth produces for Zentropa.