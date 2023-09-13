TrustNordisk has signed key deals on two buzzy Danish films: Anders Walter’s Before It Ends and Michael Noer’s upcoming Birthday Girl.

Second World War drama Before It Ends has sold to Twelve Oaks Pictures for Spain. The film was released in Denmark last month. It is based on the true story of a high school headteacher, played by Pilou Asbaek, whose school is turned into an internment camp for German refugees in 1945.

It is one of three shortlisted titles for the Danish entry to the international feature film Oscar, alongside Nikolaj Arcel’s Venice 2023 title The Promised Land and Lea Glob’s documentary Apolonia, Apolonia.

TrustNordisk has also secured key deals on Noer’s Birthday Girl, for UK (Signature Entertainment), Greece (Rosebud.21) and the Czech Republic (Film Europe).

Trine Dyrholm stars in Birthday Girl which is a suspense drama set on board a cruise ship bound for the Caribbean, where a woman’s trip with her daughter and best friend quickly turns into a nightmare. The film is now In post-production ahead of a world premiere at Zurich Film Festival at the end of this month. Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, Herman Tommeraas and Maja Ida Thiele co-star.

Both titles are produced by Nordisk Film. TrustNordisk previously sold Before It Ends to territories including the UK, also to Signature Entertainment.