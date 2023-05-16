Italian sales company TVCO has boarded Asimina Proedrou’s Behind The Haystacks, a family drama set against the Greek refugee crisis which won six awards after premiering last year’s Thessaloniki Film Festival.

The film, which observes the refugee crisis on the Greek/North Macedonian border through the prism of a single family, premiered in the Meet The Neighbours competition at Thessaloniki.

Behind The Haystacks is produced by Argonauts Productions, Fiction Park and Sektor Film, and stars Stathis Stamoulakatos, Lena Ouzounidou and Evgenia Lavda.

TVCO’s Cannes slate also include The Best of You starring Maria Grazia Cucinotta whose credits include Il Postino and Bond film The World Is Not Enough.

Directed by Fabrizio Maria Cortese, it’s the story of how a fairy-tale relationship between successful Antonio (played by Vincent Riotta) and his brilliant wife Nicole degenerates beyond repair. Years later, Nicole is obliged to reconnect with her ex-husband to retrieve something very dear to her.

The film is produced Orange Pictures, with Golden Hour Films, Sirio Studios and Rai Cinema.

TVCO is also selling Vladimir Kocharyan’s Moscowlutism, a documentary produced by Siegen Film that depicts the Russian metropolis as the capital of an empire that over time has forcefully overshadowed many nations, cultures and populations.