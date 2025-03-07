Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 finally makes its bow as the Warner Bros title opens in 668 UK and Ireland cinemas this weekend.

Robert Pattinson leads this sci-fi comedy as “expendable” on board a spaceship heading for the colonisation of another planet. Warner Bros will hope to capitalise on Pattinson’s strong box office career. The UK actor headlined the Twilight films, which collectively brought in £135.5m across the five titles, while his more recent stint as The Batman opened on £13.5m in 2022.

Bong has also had successes in the territory with his Oscar-winner Parasite opening on £1.1m in the UK and Ireland in February 2020 from 136 sites. The Korean-language title went on to break the record for highest-grossing non-English title on £11.5m.

Mickey 17 also stars Mark Ruffalo, Toni Colette, Steven Yeun and Naomi Ackie.

Also out this weekend is Nick Love’s Marching Powder in 429 sites via True Brit Entertainment. Danny Dyer stars in the comedy thriller as a coke-snorting hooligan who must get his act together to save his marriage and stay out of prison. Love and Dyer previously collaborated on The Football Factory, Outlaw and Business.

Fellow comedy One Of Them Days lands in 365 venues through Sony. Keke Palmer and musician SZA star in Lawrence Lamont’s feature, produced by Issa Rae, as two friends and roommates who race against the clock to avoid eviction. It had a strong start in the US when it opened last month on $11.6m (£9m).

Animation Giants Of La Mancha is opening in 362 locations through Miracle Comms and Dazzler. Gonzalo Gutierrez’s Spanish-produced feature follows the heir of Don Quixote as he tries to save his hometown from a storm.

Sadie Frost’s Twiggy documentary is debuting in 256 locations with Studio Soho. The film charts the life and career of the iconic British model.

In re-releases, Park Circus has Steven Soderbergh’s Erin Brockovich in 243 locations.

Conic Film has Laura Carreira’s On Falling in 53 sites. The drama, about a Portuguese worker in a Scottish warehouse, won best first feature at BFI London Film Festival and best director at San Sebastian for Carreira, who is a former Screen Scottish Rising Star.

Raoul Peck’s Cannes documentary winner Ernest Cole: Lost And Found is debuting in 28 cinemas for Dogwoof. The film tells the story of the first Black freelance photographer in apartheid South Africa.

Further releases include Jack Huston’s sports drama Day Of The Fight starring Michael C. Pitt which Icon Film Distribution is releasing. Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy and Captain America: Brave New World continue to be the key holdover titles.