UK producers Michael Riley of Sterling Pictures and Robert Weston of Straightwire Entertainment Group have launched a production services company called Brit Film Services to work with incoming film and TV shoots.

The first project the company is working on is Niall Johnson’s Land Of Legend, starring Rupert Everett and Tamsin Greig, now shooting in south Wales and Gloucestershire.

“So many great projects never see the light of day as they find it impossible to close their financing shortfall. By shooting in the UK with Brit Film Services, we believe we can optimise spend and provide the solution,” said Weston.