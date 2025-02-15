UK seller Canoe has locked in a series of theatrical deals for Ukrainian war film, Bucha Unbroken, directed by Stanislav Tiunov and written and produced by Oleksandr Shchur.

It has sold to Cinemundo (Portugal), 9th Plan (Poland), Film Hive (Canada) and Lighthouse Home Entertainment (German-speaking Europe). It was released nationwide in Ukraine on November 7.

The film is based on the true story of Konstantin Gudauskas, a Lithuanian Jew, citizen of Kazakhstan, and resident of Ukraine who used his foreign passport to save 203 civilians following the 2022 Russian invasion. Poland’s Cezary Lukaszewicz and Ukraine’s Vyacheslav Dovzhenko star.

“This is a film that reflects the hard truths of the war in Ukraine, but it is most poignantly the story of an outsider who risks his own life to set up a rescue operation for local civilians,” said Canoe’s managing director, Caroline Stern.