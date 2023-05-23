UK post-production and VFX outfit 1185 is moving into film finance by offering financial and funding support to filmmakers using its facilities.

1185 will provide gap funding, secured against minimum guarantees, equity investment and tax break/expenditure credit cashflow to producers with whom it works.

Projects in which 1185 is involved as producer/financier include Paul Duane’s horror film All You Need Is Death, recently picked up by XYZ Films and Ray Burdis’s gangster comedy Miss The Kiss starring John Hannah and Patsy Kensit.

“It’s a really new venture for us,” said 1185 managing director and co-founder Nick Franco. “It’s a way of us getting more post work. We have got to be very selective because if we don’t do it right, we won’t be able to do it again.”

“Over the years, we have helped producers with their projects to finish and screen their work. This help was limited to deferred fees for post-production work. We wanted to assist producers further and make the whole process more accessible, and now we can offer a full range of financial and funding support to help make finance flow smoothly,” said Franco.