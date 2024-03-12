UK production, sales and distribution outfit Signature Entertainment has acquired Latin American production and distribution company Particular Crowd.

Particular Crowd’s slate includes Martino Zaidelis’s Argentinian thriller La Extorsión and Argentinian-Uruguayan comedy Casi Muerta.

Both titles secured strong box office runs locally, ahead of streaming on Max, as part of Particular Crowd’s first-look and production deal with Max owner Warner Bros Discovery. The deal with Warner Bros Discovery will continue following the Signature acquisition.

Upcoming projects include Brazil’s Evidências Do Amor, which will be released theatrically this month by Warner Bros and Aztec Batman: Clash Of Empires, an original Warner Bros animation feature that places Batman against the backdrop of Mexico’s history.

Particular Crowd was originally founded in 2020 as a content banner of Warner Bros Discovery, based in Los Angeles and Buenos Aires, before re-establishing itself as an independent label, while retaining the first look and volume production deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Its films are produced in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Signature and Particular Crowd have collaborated on films in recent years, such as Paul Andrew Williams’ crime thriller Bull.

Peter Bevan, the Los Angeles-based head of Particular Crowd, will join the Signature senior management team as president of global strategy and distribution. He said: “I’ve long admired how Marc [Goldberg] and the team at Signature have developed their business to become market leaders. Our ambitions are aligned, and our collective strength will enable us to unlock huge potential in Latin America and beyond as we expand our slate of elevated content.”

Founder and CEO of Signature, Marc Goldberg, added: “Having worked together on some of our early Signature Films productions, we quickly recognised Particular Crowd as a distributor that had similar intentions and we were thrilled to agree a deal to acquire the company. Peter has joined Signature at the perfect moment, and we see him leading the charge as we look to grow further globally, beyond our core UK footprint.”

Further titles on Signature’s slate of original productions include Keir O’Donnell’s Marmalade as well as recently wrapped crime comedy Riff Raff starring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman and Pete Davidson, directed by Dito Montiel.