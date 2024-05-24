Universal Pictures has set a May 15, 2026 wide release date for an as yet untitled event film to be directed by Steven Spielberg and written by David Koepp, based on Spielberg’s story.

No further details about the project were provided, though it has been reported that Spielberg and Koepp have been developing a film about UFOs.

As the 2026 calendar currently stands, the Spielberg project is the only wide release set for May 15.

Koepp previously wrote scripts for Spielberg films including 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park, 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 2005’s War Of The Worlds and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films grossed more than $3bn worldwide.

Spielberg’s most recent feature as a director was The Fabelmans, his 2022 semi-autobiographical drama with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano. The film was released by Universal in November of that year and went on to score seven Oscar nominations and gross $45.6m worldwide.

Koepp’s most recent credits include scripts for Steven Soderbergh’s horror film Presence and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.