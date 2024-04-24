US composer Elliot Goldenthal will receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming 24th World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), Film Fest Gent’s annual film music awards ceremony.

Goldenthal is most renowned for his Oscar, Golden Globe and WSA-winning score for Frida, as well as scoring Interview With The Vampire, Heat, Batman Forever, Michael Collins, Titus and Across The Universe across his accomplished career.

He will be presented with his award on October 16 at the WSA ceremony and concert in Ghent, in which a selection of Goldenthal’s work will be performed by the Brussels Philharmonic conducted by Dirk Brossé.

Goldenthal, who turns 70 this year, was raised in New York City, where he was exposed to a diverse array of musical cultures and genres, fostering his love for music. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music, where composers John Corigliano and Aaron Copland were his mentors. His scores are recognised for his fusion of orchestral, jazz, rock and electronic elements.

More recently he worked on the Netflix film Our Souls At Night, Julie Taymor’s The Glorias and the theatrical production M. Butterfly starring Clive Owen.

“It is a great honour to receive the 2024 World Soundtrack Awards Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Goldenthal. “I have a long association with both the awards and with maestro Dirk Brossé. Both have been preeminent forces in preservation and the celebration of film music and its history. To see the list of past recipients, of many composers that I have esteemed in the realm of film music, is a great tribute to the art form. Any composer would be honoured to be counted among them.”