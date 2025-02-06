On the eve of the EFM Screen has learned that US distributor Giant Pictures is launching an international sales division.

Giant Pictures general manager, Nick Savva, Tom Bairstow formerly of Sony Pictures Television Europe, and former Cinedigm president Bill Sondheim will lead the new venture and head to Berlin with an inaugural slate that includes Alex Braverman’s 2023 Venice and Telluride Andy Kaufman documentary Thank You Very Much.

The sales roster includes martial arts action title Absolute Dominion from Green Street Hooligans director Lexi Alexander, 2023 Lido selection and boxing drama The Featherweight from Robert Kolodny, and absurdist comedy and 2024 Fantastic Fest selection Ebony And Ivory from The Greasy Strangler director Hosking.

Rounding out the offering are Chazz Palminteri’s live theatrical experience A Bronx Tale: The One Man Show, and a restoration of cult genre film and 2024 Sitges and Fantastic Fest selection The Birthday by Eugenio Mira starring Corey Feldman.

Giant will sell directly to broadcasters, VoD platforms and all-rights buyers and in addition to the EFM slate it arrives with a catalogue of more than 300 titles.

“At a time when indie film business models are so challenged, creating new pathways for international sales has become a priority for Giant,” said Savva. “While theatrical deals are nice to have, there’s a huge opportunity for direct placement of new releases and higher profile catalogue titles via our US-based VoD and streaming platform partners, who are quickly expanding their international footprints.”

Producer Wavelength Productions worked with Giant’s Drafthouse Films label on US distribution of two previous documentaries and have partnered with Giant for worldwide sales on Thank You Very Much. Wavelength president and executive producer Joe Plummer said he expected a growing relationship as his company looks to expand international operations.

Most recently, Giant handled the US release on behalf of Sony Music of Dawn Porter’s 2024 Sundance selection and Luther Vandross documentary Luther: Never Too Much, Oliver Stone’s Nuclear Now, Simon Lereng Wilmont’s 2023 Oscar-nominated documentary A House Made Of Splinters, and Maren Poitras’s Finding The Money.