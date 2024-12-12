Writers Guild of America (WGA) has urged the Hollywood studios and Netflix to “come off the sidelines” and take legal action against tech companies that have used its members’ work to train artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The letter, circulated by the guild to press on Thursday, cites a recent article in The Atlantic claiming that Apple, Anthropic, Meta, Nvidia, Salesforce, and Bloomberg, among others, have used an AI training data set using dialogue from more than 53,000 films and 85,000 television episodes.

The guild wrote to the CEOs of Warner Bros Discovery, Disney, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal, Sony, Netflix, and Amazon MGM Studios, noting that its hard-fought collective bargaining agreement signed in 2023 after months of strike action requires studios to defend copyrights on behalf of writers.

The letter establishes a beachhead in what could escalate an issue that observers have been following ever since AI guardrails became a core demand in the union’s contract demands last year.

“Having amassed billions in capital on this foundation of wholesale theft, these tech companies now seek to sell back to the studios highly-priced services that plagiarize stolen works created by WGA members and Hollywood labor,” read an excerpt from the WGA letter, which appears in full at the bottom of this article.

Screen has reached out to every company contacted by WGA and at time of writing had not heard back.

The WGA’s letter appears below: