Ilker Çatak, director of Germany’s Oscar submission The Teachers’ Lounge, has signed with UTA for representation in all areas.

Dramatic thriller The Teachers’ Lounge premiered in Berlin and was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics, which will release in the US on December 24.

The film won the European Cinemas Label and Cicae Award at Berlin, and picked up several awards at the German Film Award in May including best picture, screenplay, director, actress for Leonie Benesch, and editing.

The Teachers’ Lounge received its North American premiere in Telluride, followed by TIFF and AFI Fest, and is currently nominated for best screenplay and actress at the European Film Awards.

The German-Turkish writer and director’s first feature Once Upon A Time… Indianerland debuted in 2017 and was adapted from Nils Mohl’s youth novel Es war Einmal Indianerland.

Çatak’s second feature film, I Was, I Am, I Will Be, received the Bronze Lola at the German Film Awards in 2019. His feature Stambul Garden was released in Germany in 2021 and was also nominated at the German Film Awards.

His graduation film from the Hamburg Media School, Sadakat (Fidelity), won the Student Academy Award for best foreign film in 2015.

Çatak will continue to be represented by Philip Westgren at Black Bear and attorney Danny Passman at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.