The 81st Venice Film Festival comes to a close today with the awards ceremony, held at the Sala Grande in the Palazzo del Cinema.

Starting at 7pm CET (6pm BST), viewers can watch the ceremony live in the video above; Screen will be updating this page with the winners as they are announced.

The ceremony will be hosted by Italian actress Sveva Alviti, who also hosted the opening ceremony on August 28. A Competition jury led by Isabelle Huppert will award eight prizes, including the Golden Lion for best film. There are further awards in the Horizons, Venice Classics and Immersive strands; with a debut film award from a jury headed by Italian critic Gianni Canova.

Yesterday, winners were announced for the Critics’ Week sidebar – with UK title Paul & Paulette Take A Bath taking the audience award; and Giornate degli Autori, with the main prize going to Portuguese feature Manas.

Lifetime achievement awards have already been presented to Australian filmmaker Peter Weir, and US actress Sigourney Weaver.

Last year’s Golden Lion for best film went to Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, with the Grand Prize for Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist.

Venice 2024 winners

Competition

Golden Lion -

Special Jury Prize -

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize -



Silver Lion for best director -

Volpi Cup for Best Actress -

Volpi Cup for Best Actor -

Golden Osella for Best Screenplay -

Marcello Mastroianni Award -

Horizons

Best Film -



Best Director -

Special Jury Prize -



Best Actress -

Best Actor -

Best Screenplay -



Best Short Film -



Horizons Extra

Armani Beauty prize -



Lion of the Future Luigi de Laurentis Award for a Debut film -



Venice Classics

Best documentary on cinema -



Best restored film -



Venice Immersive

Best experience -

Special jury prize -



Grand jury prize -

