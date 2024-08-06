New York Film Festival (NYFF) has announced a varied Main Slate featuring anticipated Venice world premiere The Brutalist from Brady Corbet as well as a raft of Cannes and Berlin winners including Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora.

The line-up of 33 films announced on Tuesday morning includes Payal Kapadia’s Cannes grand prize winner All We Imagine As Light, Miguel Gomes’s best director winner Grand Tour, and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, recipient of the special prize.

Mati Diop’s Berlin Golden Bear winner Dahomey takes its place in the selection, as do Hong Sangsoo’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize recipient A Traveler’s Needs (the director also brings Locarno selection By The Stream), and Panorama Audience Award and Berlinale Documentary Award winner No Other Land by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor.

The 62nd NYFF runs September 27-October 14 and includes two world, five North American, and 16 US premieres.

Among the Main Slate picks are Venice selections Happyend from Neo Sora, April from Dea Kulumbegashvili, and Youth (Homecoming), the third entry in Wang Bing’s Youth trilogy, with the second part Youth (Hard Times) also in selection and set to premiere in Locarno.

NYFF entries include Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and world premieres for Robinson Devor’s documentary Suburban Fury, in which Sara Jane Moore talks about her failed assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford in 1975, and Julia Loktev’s documentary My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air In Moscow, about dissident journalists in Russia on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine.

As previously announced, the opening Night selection is RaMell Ross’s Nickel Boys, while Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door is the Centerpiece, and Steve McQueen’s Blitz will close the festival.

Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks sections will be announced in the coming weeks. Screenings will take place at Film at Lincoln Center in Manhattan and partner venues Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Staten Island, BAM in Brooklyn, The Bronx Museum in the Bronx, and Museum Of The Moving Image in Queens.

Dennis Lim, NYFF artistic director, said: “The most notable thing about the films in the Main Slate – and in the other sections that we will announce in the coming weeks – is the degree to which they emphasise cinema’s relationship to reality.”

62nd New York Film Festival Main Slate

Opening night

Nickel Boys

Dir. RaMell Ross

Centerpiece

The Room Next Door

Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

US premiere

Closing night

Blitz

Dir. Steve McQueen

North American premiere

All We Imagine As Light

Dir. Payal Kapadia

Anora

Dir. Sean Baker

April

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

US premiere

The Brutalist

Dir. Brady Corbet

US premiere

By The Stream

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

US premiere

Caught By The Tides

Dir. Jia Zhangke

US premiere

Dahomey

Dir. Mati Diop

The Damned

Dir. Roberto Minervini

US premiere

Eephus

Dir. Carson Lund

North American premiere

Grand Tour

Dir. Miguel Gomes

Happyend

Dir. Neo Sora

US premiere

Hard Truths

Dir. Mike LeighUS premiere

Harvest

Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari

US premiere

Misericordia

Dir. Alain Guiraudie

My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air In Moscow

Dir. Julia Loktev

World premiere

No Other Land

Dirs. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Oh, Canada

Dir. Paul Schrader

On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Dir. Rungano Nyoni

US premiere

Pepe

Dir. Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias

US premiere

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

The Shrouds

Dir. David Cronenberg

US premiere

Stranger Eyes

Dir. Yeo Siew Hua

North American premiere

Suburban Fury

Dir. Robinson Devor

World premiere

Transamazonia

Dir. Pia Marais

North American premiere

A Traveler’s Needs

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

North American premiere

Việt And Nam

Dir. Trương Minh Quý

US premiere

Who By Fire

Dir. Philippe Lesage

US premiere

Youth (Hard Times)

Dir. Wang Bing

US premiere

Youth (Homecoming)

Dir. Wang Bing

US premiere.