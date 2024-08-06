New York Film Festival (NYFF) has announced a varied Main Slate featuring anticipated Venice world premiere The Brutalist from Brady Corbet as well as a raft of Cannes and Berlin winners including Sean Baker’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Anora.
The line-up of 33 films announced on Tuesday morning includes Payal Kapadia’s Cannes grand prize winner All We Imagine As Light, Miguel Gomes’s best director winner Grand Tour, and Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, recipient of the special prize.
Mati Diop’s Berlin Golden Bear winner Dahomey takes its place in the selection, as do Hong Sangsoo’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize recipient A Traveler’s Needs (the director also brings Locarno selection By The Stream), and Panorama Audience Award and Berlinale Documentary Award winner No Other Land by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor.
The 62nd NYFF runs September 27-October 14 and includes two world, five North American, and 16 US premieres.
Among the Main Slate picks are Venice selections Happyend from Neo Sora, April from Dea Kulumbegashvili, and Youth (Homecoming), the third entry in Wang Bing’s Youth trilogy, with the second part Youth (Hard Times) also in selection and set to premiere in Locarno.
NYFF entries include Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths and world premieres for Robinson Devor’s documentary Suburban Fury, in which Sara Jane Moore talks about her failed assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford in 1975, and Julia Loktev’s documentary My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air In Moscow, about dissident journalists in Russia on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine.
As previously announced, the opening Night selection is RaMell Ross’s Nickel Boys, while Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door is the Centerpiece, and Steve McQueen’s Blitz will close the festival.
Currents, Revivals, Spotlight, and Talks sections will be announced in the coming weeks. Screenings will take place at Film at Lincoln Center in Manhattan and partner venues Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Staten Island, BAM in Brooklyn, The Bronx Museum in the Bronx, and Museum Of The Moving Image in Queens.
Dennis Lim, NYFF artistic director, said: “The most notable thing about the films in the Main Slate – and in the other sections that we will announce in the coming weeks – is the degree to which they emphasise cinema’s relationship to reality.”
62nd New York Film Festival Main Slate
Opening night
Nickel Boys
Dir. RaMell Ross
Centerpiece
The Room Next Door
Dir. Pedro Almodóvar
US premiere
Closing night
Blitz
Dir. Steve McQueen
North American premiere
All We Imagine As Light
Dir. Payal Kapadia
Anora
Dir. Sean Baker
April
Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili
US premiere
The Brutalist
Dir. Brady Corbet
US premiere
By The Stream
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
US premiere
Caught By The Tides
Dir. Jia Zhangke
US premiere
Dahomey
Dir. Mati Diop
The Damned
Dir. Roberto Minervini
US premiere
Eephus
Dir. Carson Lund
North American premiere
Grand Tour
Dir. Miguel Gomes
Happyend
Dir. Neo Sora
US premiere
Hard Truths
Dir. Mike LeighUS premiere
Harvest
Dir. Athina Rachel Tsangari
US premiere
Misericordia
Dir. Alain Guiraudie
My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air In Moscow
Dir. Julia Loktev
World premiere
No Other Land
Dirs. Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Oh, Canada
Dir. Paul Schrader
On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Dir. Rungano Nyoni
US premiere
Pepe
Dir. Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias
US premiere
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Dir. Mohammad Rasoulof
The Shrouds
Dir. David Cronenberg
US premiere
Stranger Eyes
Dir. Yeo Siew Hua
North American premiere
Suburban Fury
Dir. Robinson Devor
World premiere
Transamazonia
Dir. Pia Marais
North American premiere
A Traveler’s Needs
Dir. Hong Sangsoo
North American premiere
Việt And Nam
Dir. Trương Minh Quý
US premiere
Who By Fire
Dir. Philippe Lesage
US premiere
Youth (Hard Times)
Dir. Wang Bing
US premiere
Youth (Homecoming)
Dir. Wang Bing
US premiere.
