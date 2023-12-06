Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist has sold to major territories including China, after winning the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize in Competition at Venice Film Festival in September.

Beijing Sita Digital Technology Company has acquired China rights on the film. The company, established in 2021 by former iQiyi, Youku, Bona, Sony Pictures and Huashi TV executives, has previously released films including Triangle Of Sadness, Close, Animal Kingdom and About Dry Grasses.

Further new Evil Does Not Exist deals include Singapore (Anticipate Pictures, planning a Q2 2024 launch), Baltics (Kino Pavasaris Distribution), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm International) and Russia and CIS (Exponenta Film).

All distributors are planning for theatrical releases in their territories. Germany-based M-Appeal is handling worldwide sales on the film, its 10th collaboration with Japanese auteur Hamaguchi.

“Hamaguchi-kun, who strips away lyricism and poetry, demonstrates the ‘evil’ power of nature in a more rational and sociological way. Of course evil exists,” said Yuanke Zhao, general manager of acquisitions at Beijing Sita Digital Technology Company.

Vincent Quek, Anticipate Pictures CEO, described the film as “a surprising yet beguiling and layered work from the new master of Japanese cinema. This wonderfully probing auteur once again displays a knack for building fascinating characters, while preserving his trademark long-form dialogue set-pieces that drive narrative intensity, features which are so central in his oeuvre.”

Evil Does Not Exist has screened at over 40 festivals since its Venice launch, including Toronto, New York, San Sebastian, Busan and BFI London Film Festival. It received four nominations at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, winning the Jury Grand Prize.

The film has previously secured major sales for over 20 territories including North America (Sideshow), UK-Ireland (Modern) and France (Diaphana).

Evil Does Not Exist follows a father and daughter whose modest life in Mizubiki Village near Tokyo is threatened by plans to build a glamping site near their house.