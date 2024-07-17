Latin America’s premier audiovisual market Ventana Sur is to relocate from Argentina to Montevideo in Uruguay for its 2024 edition, organisers confirmed today (July 17).

The move comes amid the arts funding crisis in Argentina since far-right president Javier Milei was elected in December.

Ventana Sur has taken place in Buenos Aires since its inception in 2009 and is organised by the National Institute of Cinema & Audiovisual Arts of Argentina (INCAA).

The Montevideo edition will run December 2-6, with the new location around an hour’s flight from the Argentine capital.

The move was announced by the INCAA, Uruguayan Film & Audiovisual Agency (ACAU) and Cannes’ Marché du Film.

Talks over the relocation were first revealed by Screen during this year’s Cannes film festival.

Back in May, the INCAA suspended all funding after the Milei’s government claimed it had run up a $4m deficit.

The organisation appointed Carlos Pirovano as president in December after his predecessor Nicolas Batlle resigned in protest when Milei swept to power.