Videos have emerged of Francis Ford Coppola trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his Cannes selection Megalopolis.

Variety published two videos on Friday that the outlet said were shot by a member of the crew during a nightclub scene in Coppola’s self-funded saga about two men fighting for the soul of the titular city.

According to Variety a call sheet for the scene, which was filmed on February 14 2023 at the Tabernacle concert hall in Atlanta, Georgia, said the actors playing female nightclub attendees were cleared for topless nudity and others were cleared to be scantily-clad.

One source said the filmmaker would leap up and kiss several women during the scene.

Another said, “I’ve worked with really important directors and that behavior is uncommon — the most I’ve ever seen any director do is say something like, ‘high energy, guys”. I’ve never seen anyone on set, and this extends to a camera operator, so much as touch an actor.”

The source said the 85-year-old filmmaker later declared on a microphone, “Sorry if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

A source reportedly close to the director said an intimacy coordinator was on set for “relevant shooting dates and scenes”, according to Variety.

The report follows an article in The Guardian on May 14 before the world premiere of Megalopolis that alleged the veteran filmmaker walked on set “and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras”.

Megalopolis executive co-producer Darren Demetre told The Guardian that Coppola had been trying to “establish the spirit of the scene”, adding: “It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film. I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behaviour during the course of the project.”

In a statement understood to have been provided on behalf of Coppola, the production’s first assistant director Mariela Comitini said, “I watched as Francis created a vibrant, professional, and positive environment on set. As one of the industry’s most well-respected master filmmakers, Francis was undaunted by the enormity of this undertaking.”

Coppola’s representatives had not responded for comment at time of writing.

Megalopolis premiered on the Croisette shortly after the death of Coppola’s wife Eleanor Coppola at the age of 87. The film starring Adam Driver screened to US buyers prior to Cannes and did not get a good reception. Reviews from the festival were mixed.

Lionsgate acquired North American rights and will release in the US and Canada on September 27. Goodfellas represents international sales and has closed multiple sales around the world including to Entertainment Film Distributors in the UK.