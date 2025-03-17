Film producer and financier Village Roadshow Entertainment Group has filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware court, according to a Bloomberg report.

The US and Australia- based firm has backed over 100 films since its launch in 1997, including Joker, Sully, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Sherlock Holmes franchise, Happy Feet and the Matrix trilogy.

The company, which is based in both the US and Australia, had struggled to bounce back from the pandemic slump, which has hit box-office receipts, and the 2023 Hollywood writers’ strike, which delayed film productions.

More recently, its financial problems largely stemmed from an ongoing dispute with long-standing partner Warner Bros. Discovery.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group is the holding company of Village Roadshow Pictures and Village Roadshow Television. It is majority owned by private equity company Vine Alternative Investments.

Australian exhibitor, studio and distributor Village Roadshow has a minority stake.

In December the Writers Guild of America issued a stop work order to Village Roadshow amid late payments to writers.

In January, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko departed the company.